After 9-year-old Avery Nigrelli told the president about her stutter, Biden put his hands on her shoulders and said that he struggled with the same thing and still became president of the United States.

Before leaving Nantucket on Sunday, President Joe Biden provided some words of encouragement to a young girl who has struggled with a stutter.

“I promise you, it’ll go away if you just keep at it, OK?” he said.

Avery was all smiles and gave Biden a hug.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” she said.

Avery and her family live in Weston and they also have a home on Nantucket. When they heard that the presidential motorcade would be going by Sunday, they walked to the end of their driveway to wave to the president. But they weren’t expecting Biden to stop and talk with them.

“I had tears in my eyes when he was talking with her,” Avery’s mother, Jessica Gifford Nigrelli, said in a phone interview with the Globe. “It was just the most beautiful moment.”

Luckily Gifford Nigrelli had her phone to capture the touching conversation between her daughter and the president. She then posted photos and video of their encounter on Facebook.

“Avery said to him ‘Mr. President, I have a stutter just like you,’” she wrote in the Facebook post. “He stopped everything, put his hands on her shoulders, looked her right in the eyes and said ‘Remember this: it doesn’t define you. I have had a stutter my whole life and I’m now the President of the United States. You can be anything you want to be.’ And he spent the next 10 minutes talking to Avery about his stutter, about the movie ‘The King’s Speech’ and some of the tricks he uses when the words get stuck.”

She said Biden extended an invitation for her family to visit him at the Oval Office in the White House. He also said he would send Avery a copy of one of his speeches.

“My daughter will remember this moment forever,” Gifford Nigrelli wrote on Facebook. “And I don’t think she will ever feel hindered by her stutter in the same way ever again. Mr. President, as a mother, I want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Avery is the niece of Rufus Gifford, a former ambassador who’s been nominated to become chief of protocol at the US State Department. Gifford wasn’t there to see Biden chatting with Avery on Sunday but he shared the special moment by posting the video on Twitter Sunday.

“My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life,” Gifford tweeted. “She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir.”

As of Tuesday, the video had been viewed over 2.2 million times on Twitter.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.