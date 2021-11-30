Smock had no further comment. Roberson did not respond to a message from the Globe.

Roberson’s resignation was announced at the college’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday evening and confirmed by a spokeswoman for RCC, Jordan Smock.

Roxbury Community College President Valerie Roberson is stepping down after eight years leading the troubled institution, which has been rocked by scandals and seen enrollments drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many community colleges saw enrollments drop during the pandemic, but Roxbury Community College had the sharpest decline in the state, down 39 percent from the fall of 2019.

The college has long been troubled by accusations of mismanagement. In 2019, its nursing program lost accreditation from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing, which cited multiple longstanding leadership and academic problems

Last month, state Auditor Suzanne Bump released a report saying the college made overpayments of nearly $29,000 to employees over a two-year period, failed to perform sex offender checks on some workers at its athletic center, and improperly charged public high school leagues $96,450 for the use of the college’s track.

Roberson became RCC’s 15th president in July 2013, after serving as vice president for academic affairs at Joliet Junior College and a community college administrator for nearly 30 years, the Globe reported at the time.

