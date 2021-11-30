The board also removed a restriction limited bar seating at restaurants to 10 percent of capacity. The number of bar and table seats in restaurants will be subject to the review and approval of the Select Board, according to the updated rules.

The changes, approved by Wellesley’s Select Board on Nov. 22, lifted the town’s “Intent to Dine” provision requiring anyone ordering a drink at a local restaurant to get food as well, according to a statement from the town.

Patrons of Wellesley restaurants can now enjoy alcoholic beverages without ordering food after local officials updated the town’s alcohol regulations.

Town officials revised the alcohol rules to help local business owners, according to Amy Frigulietti, the town’s assistant executive director of government services.

“We hope these changes will provide more dining options and flexibility for restaurant patrons, and also break down obstacles to economic growth and support the revitalization of our Town business districts,” Frigulietti said in the statement.

The changes went into effect immediately following the unanimous board vote. The revisions also included clarifications to alcohol serving and training requirements, as well as the creation of a violation policy.

The rules also included an updated fee structure for alcohol licensing, which will go into effect Jan. 1, according to the town statement.

Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, praised the rule changes in a statement, and said they will help existing restaurants thrive and also attract new establishments and other businesses to town.

He said the previous bar seating restriction kept many chefs from opening locations in Wellesley.

“These moves, along with an effort approved last spring to allow small boutique restaurants to serve alcohol for the first time, are the kinds of changes that can create foot traffic, fill vacant storefronts, and bring vibrancy back downtown,” Reibman said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.