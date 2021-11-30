Two teenagers were arrested in Dorchester Tuesday after they were found driving a stolen motor vehicle that had fled officers earlier, police said.

A 15-year-old girl of Mattapan and a 14-year-old Dorchester boy , whose names were not released due to their ages, were arrested at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bernard Street and Nightingale Street , Boston police wrote in a statement.

When officers searched the vehicle the teens were allegedly driving, they found a BB gun in the center console, the statement said.