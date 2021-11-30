It also will develop a mission statement and community guiding principles and practices to support anti-bias, nondiscriminatory, and anti-racist behaviors and attitudes.

The town panel, which comes after local leaders launched a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative, will initially work on creating a vision statement for racial equity in Wellesley and developing a work plan supporting that goal, according to a statement.

Wellesley officials have formed an 18-member diversity, equity, and inclusion task force that will begin meeting in December.

“This group will help chart a path for the deliberate work needed to establish Wellesley as a more welcoming town for all individuals,” the statement said.

A complete list of board members is available on the town’s website, wellesleyma.gov.

Nearly 40 applicants sought to join the task force, which was selected following interviews over the past month, the statement said. The task force was established by Meghan Jop, the town’s executive director, and Amy Frigulietti, the assistant executive director.

The panel also includes Robin Tusino, Wellesley’s assistant human resources director, the statement said.

A consultant, Lisa Smith-McQueenie, will help facilitate the group during its initial phase. Smith-McQueenie is “an experienced and knowledgeable [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] professional with a broad range of expertise including facilitation, training and culture change in higher education, K-12, municipalities and nonprofit organizations,” the statement said.

For more information, visit wellesleyma.gov.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.