A Boston man riding an MBTA Red Line train Monday allegedly pulled out a knife to threaten another passenger after berating and mocking him over the appearance of his mask.
Rafael Perez-Medina, 33, was found by Transit Police in Downtown Crossing and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after he allegedly threatened to kill the man he was insulting, Transit Police said in a statement.
The threatened passenger, a 28-year-old man who wasn’t identified in the statement, later told officers he had gotten on a Red Line train at the Ashmont stop and that at some point during his ride inbound, Perez-Medina began mocking him about his medical mask.
He allegedly told the man “‘You look like a duck’ with that mask on,” along with other insults before pulling out a knife, the statement said.
“The two briefly argued about the mask when Perez-Medina, now armed with a knife (blade fully displayed), stated to the victim ‘I’m in the Army I’ll kill you,’” the statement said.
Transit Police responded to the Downtown Crossing stop after the victim fled the train and called for help.
Perez-Medina was arrested at Temple Place after the victim identified him as his assailant.
No other information was immediately available.
