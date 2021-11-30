A Boston man riding an MBTA Red Line train Monday allegedly pulled out a knife to threaten another passenger after berating and mocking him over the appearance of his mask.

Rafael Perez-Medina, 33, was found by Transit Police in Downtown Crossing and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after he allegedly threatened to kill the man he was insulting, Transit Police said in a statement.

The threatened passenger, a 28-year-old man who wasn’t identified in the statement, later told officers he had gotten on a Red Line train at the Ashmont stop and that at some point during his ride inbound, Perez-Medina began mocking him about his medical mask.