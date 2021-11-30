The Auschwitz Memorial, an organization dedicated to preserving the site of the notorious concentration camp in Poland where more than 1 million people were systematically killed by the Nazi regime during World War II, is condemning Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor who conducted experiments on live prisoners.
Logan made the comments Monday night on Fox News. She said people tell her Dr. Fauci “doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second world war.”
Early Tuesday morning, Auschwitz Memorial officials posted a tweet calling the comments “shameful,” though the tweet did not mention Logan by name.
“Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the tweet read.
Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death,” was among those at Auschwitz who chose which arriving prisoners were sent to gas chambers to be killed. He conducted often painful experiments on sets of twins and others, sometimes killing them, and studied their remains. Many of his victims were children.
A request for comment from Fox News was not immediately returned.
