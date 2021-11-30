The Auschwitz Memorial, an organization dedicated to preserving the site of the notorious concentration camp in Poland where more than 1 million people were systematically killed by the Nazi regime during World War II, is condemning Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor who conducted experiments on live prisoners.

Logan made the comments Monday night on Fox News. She said people tell her Dr. Fauci “doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second world war.”

Early Tuesday morning, Auschwitz Memorial officials posted a tweet calling the comments “shameful,” though the tweet did not mention Logan by name.