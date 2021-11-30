Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 6,610 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 77,647 cases, or 1.6 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
The Department of Public Health also reported 34 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 586 deaths among those fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.
The deaths accounted for 0.01 percent of the 4,844,638 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday.
The department also reported 158 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 2,443 hospitalizations. That represents 0.05 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
Last week, the state reported 6,917 new cases, 43 more deaths, and 205 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.
State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its booster shot recommendation, now suggesting all adults receive the additional dose after the detection of the Omicron variant, about which a number of unknowns remain.
As of Tuesday, 4,861,312 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.
