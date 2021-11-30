“I don’t think that anybody who had forecast that things had bottomed out and gone away had a whole lot of fact-based analysis,” said Noubar Afeyan, the billionaire chairman of the Cambridge-based biotechnology company.

He also pushed back against accusations that Moderna hasn’t done enough to make its vaccine more widely available to poor countries, including those where Omicron was first identified.

Moderna’s chairman said Tuesday that the Omicron variant should be a wake-up call to those who wrongly assumed that the pandemic was almost over and spur people to get booster shots, adding that his firm’s three-shot regimen may still protect recipients from the new strain.

Asked how worried people should be, Afeyan said, “I don’t think we should go from one to nine. We should go from six to eight. I don’t think the baseline should be very low anyway.”

Moderna scientists have begun studying whether the newly identified coronavirus variant erodes the immune responses stimulated by the firm’s messenger RNA vaccine in blood samples taken from people who received two primary shots and a booster. Afeyan said the firm expects to have results within two weeks.

Given that some recipients of Moderna’s booster shots saw disease-fighting antibodies climb tenfold in previous studies, a reduction of 50 percent in protection against the new COVID-19 variant might not matter, said Afeyan, who emphasized that he was only “spitballing” when he used 50 percent.

In that scenario a booster “gives you so much of a cushion that you’re okay,” he said. “But if you’re not boosted, then you’re in a bit of a danger zone.”

Afeyan said he suspected two 100-microgram primary doses of Moderna’s vaccine and the 50-microgram booster will still provide some protection against Omicron, “but we don’t know how effective” yet.

Afeyan seemed to strike a somewhat more optimistic tone than Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, did in remarks quoted in a Financial Times article early Tuesday.

Bancel predicted that existing vaccines would be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of coronavirus.

He said the high number of Omicron mutations on the spike protein, which the virus uses to infect human cells, and the rapid spread of the variant in South Africa suggested that the current batch of vaccines may need to be modified next year.

“There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with [the] Delta [variant],” he told the Financial Times in an interview at the company’s headquarters. He added: “I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to... are like, ‘This is not going to be good’.”

President Biden and other public health officials have urged people to take the emergence of Omicron seriously but not to panic until scientists gather more information about its impact on immunity stimulated by vaccines from Moderna and two rivals, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

On Monday Scott Gottlieb, a director of Pfizer and former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC: “There’s a reasonable degree of confidence in vaccine circles that [with] at least three doses...the patient is going to have fairly good protection against this variant.”

Moderna said last Friday that it had three booster strategies it could pursue if studies indicated that Omicron does elude immune responses.

The 11-year-old biotech earlier this year tested a larger, 100-microgram booster dose on 306 healthy volunteers and found that it resulted in the highest level of antibodies against prior coronavirus strains. The firm is running similar tests of the 100-microgram booster against the Omicron variant. If it wards off Omicron, Afeyan said, the firm could roll out that booster “instantly.”

In a second approach, the firm is studying two multivariant booster shots that were designed to combat the Beta and Delta variant, which feature some of the mutations of the Omicron strain. And, finally, the firm is designing an Omicron-specific variant booster shot.

The last two approaches would take considerably more time to do, meaning that it would be several months before new boosters could be manufactured, cleared by federal regulators and rolled out.

Since the Omicron variant emerged in Botswana and South Africa, pressure on vaccine makers to ensure that their shots are available worldwide has intensified. Gordon Brown, the Labour former prime minister of the UK, wrote in the Guardian recently that the world had been “forewarned” that a shortage of vaccines in poorer countries could have serious consequences for the pandemic.

Moderna has been a major target of criticism, having supplied its shots almost exclusively to rich countries for most of the vaccination campaign, keeping poorer countries waiting and earning billions in profit. On Oct. 26, the company said it would make up to 110 million doses of its vaccine available to African countries.

Afeyan said the issue of vaccine equity was complicated and that uptake in vaccines in poor countries also had to do with “messaging” there. He noted that Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that five of the eight countries affected by the travel ban imposed by the Biden administration in response to the new variant have told Pfizer to slow down or stop shipping vaccine doses because they haven’t been able to distribute what they’ve received.

