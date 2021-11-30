“It’s [a] pretty awesome opportunity spread out all across the state for folks to come in,” Sununu said of the blitz. “I think something close to 10,000 boosters is planned for that single day. Ten thousand. That’s a pretty aggressive day without a doubt.”

Sununu, a Republican, said during an afternoon press briefing that the sites for the blitz will be located in Berlin, Claremont, Colebrook, Concord, Hanover, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Milford, North Conway, Plymouth, Rochester, Salem, Stratham, and Woodsville, according to WMUR-TV.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced the locations of 15 sites for its one-day COVID-19 vaccine “Booster Blitz” on Dec. 11, amid concerns about the Omicron variant of the potentially deadly virus.

Starting Wednesday, New Hampshire residents can register for the Booster Blitz online at vaccines.nh.gov.

“Prevention is obviously super critical,” Sununu told reporters. “We talk about it all the time. We do have the tools to actually move beyond the COVID crisis and it really revolves around the vaccine. Everything is about the vaccine at this point. Given that, [state] Health and Human Services will increase access to vaccination and testing sites for the next several months.”

Sununu added that a home testing kit program in the state “opened up yesterday and was incredibly successful in just the first 24 hours.”

Hospitalization numbers, Sununu said, are “going up” and “likely going to continue to go up, and no one is truly immune from it. We want to get vaccinated from it of course, but everyone really needs to take action in terms of keeping themselves, their family, and their community safe.”

New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon was reporting an 11.2 percent positive test rate for the last seven days, with 377 people currently hospitalized, according to the official state website.

