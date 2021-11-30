A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said. Here are photos from the scene. Parents walked away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School.Eric Seals/Associated PressStudents were seen following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School.Eric Seals/Associated PressPolice were seen in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents.Paul Sancya/Associated PressThe exterior of Oxford High School was seen. Paul Sancya/Associated PressA parent hugs a child as others come to pick up students from the Meijer store in Oxford, Mich. Ryan Garza/Associated PressA parent hugs a child as others arrived to pick up students from the Meijer store in Oxford. Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP