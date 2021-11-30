With the addition of the three mobile sites, the statement said, residents can now access the treatment at 32 publicly available locations. A map of available sites can be found here.

In a statement, the Mass. Department of Public Health said two of the sites, located in Fall River and Holyoke, started administering monoclonal antibody treatment on Nov. 22, and the third site, located in Everett, will begin doing the same on Dec. 3.

The Baker administration on Tuesday announced the deployment of three mobile clinics offering monoclonal antibody treatment to “high risk” people who either have COVID-19 or who’ve been exposed to the potentially deadly virus.

Advertisement

The three mobile sites, officials said, can treat a combined 500 patients per week with the monoclonal therapies. The state says the therapies have a track record of reducing the severity of disease and keeping COVID-19-positive people from being hospitalized.

The single intravenous infusion treatment takes 20 to 30 minutes, the statement said, followed by an hour of patient monitoring. If given within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy’s “highly effective” in neutralizing the virus and blocking symptoms from worsening, according to the statement.

Referral from a health care provider is required to obtain treatment at one of the new mobile clinics, the DPH said. The treatment’s free and offered regardless of a patient’s immigration status or health insurance, according to the statement.

“These mobile sites enable individuals with early COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to be treated quickly and safely with monoclonal antibody infusion,” said state Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in the statement. “While the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, these therapies can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness for infected or exposed high-risk individuals. People with questions about whether this treatment is right for them should discuss it with their healthcare provider.”

Advertisement

The Globe reported in September that some states with much lower vaccination rates than Massachusetts — and with political leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — have taken the lead in using the monoclonal therapy to keep COVID patients out of the hospital.

The Globe reported at the time that as infections were continuing to climb, and hospitals across the state were stretched thin, Massachusetts was racing to catch up on the monoclonal front.

The drugs, which are typically delivered by infusion, are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system and stop the virus, keeping people with COVID from getting seriously ill, if taken within 10 days after symptoms appear.

Preliminary research has indicated the treatments can reduce the risk for hospitalization and death by about 70 percent, and can shorten the average duration of symptoms by four days (down from 14 to 10 days), compared to patients who did not receive the treatment, the Globe reported in September.

Fueling demand is the FDA’s action in late July to greatly expand eligibility for the treatment. In addition to people 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19 and are considered high risk for complications, the drug can now be given to those who have merely been exposed to someone with COVID and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization, such as people with a compromised immune system, or who are obese, elderly, or have chronic kidney disease.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.