Inflation, which helped hobble both the Ford and Carter presidencies, is back on everybody’s mind these days. As he drove through Philadelphia on Monday while I was interviewing him by phone, Democratic political consultant Neil Oxman read out the high gas prices from a nearby Sunoco to underscore that point.

Grappling with a confidence-shaking economy back in 1974, President Gerald Ford launched his “ Whip Inflation Now ” initiative, a forlorn and much-mocked attempt to rally the public to price-dampening behavior. It came complete with red-and-white WIN buttons, which one waggish member of Ford’s team took to wearing upside down.

The price at the pump, says Oxman, is emblematic of the tough problems Biden faces. It’s not just gas and energy prices or other cost increases, of course. It’s also coronavirus pandemic frustrations, which may now be aggravated by Omicron, the latest variant. In the long run, these problems will subside — but as economist John Maynard Keynes observed, in the long run, we’re all dead.

Biden doesn’t need an immediate miracle, but he does need significant progress on inflation, and in the relatively short run, to change the political psychology as we move toward the midterm elections.

The president’s slumping approval rating has Democrats in a swivet over their muddled messaging. The Republicans, by contrast, have a base-delighting offering on their partisan-messaging menu: Hot and Spicy Chicken Little Soup. To wit, calamity has struck on all fronts — and it’s all Joe Biden’s fault.

Actually, though inflation is trumping other economic news, the recovery has been swift, with a record-setting number of new jobs, at least on a raw-numbers basis.

Still, the barrage of worrisome news is overriding the White House’s messaging — and in Oxman’s view, there’s not much the White House can do about it in the short term. “The real world has intervened and that has trumped anything they say,” Oxman said.

In such a situation, a president just has to keep plugging away. A lot depends, obviously, on whether inflation is transitory, as the administration has maintained, or proves a longer-term problem.

Still, there’s ample room for message amelioration. Listening to Biden can sometimes be like watching an autumn gale blowing leaves, lawn chairs, and laundry about the yard. Such a dizzying array of things are set in motion that it’s hard to keep track of it all.

Celinda Lake, one of the 2020 Biden campaign’s top pollsters, is more philosophical. “He is talking about big things with lots of components, and that makes for a long speech,” Lake, who now works with the Democratic National Committee, noted in an interview.

Another part of Biden’s problem is that he’s trying to deliver a political product he has yet to properly sell. As Lake notes, many Americans still aren’t aware of what’s included in either the infrastructure law the president just signed or the climate and social-supports package he is pushing.

For communication purposes, that suggests emphasizing, by turns, the individual parts rather than the whole. “I think his best speeches are when he actually takes an individual step, because he can message it,” Lake said.

Further, rather than calling their legislation by an array of confusing names or initials, Democrats would be better off discussing the concrete things they’ve done and the specific benefits their social package would provide. In the House version, that includes universal pre-K, lower Affordable Care Act premiums, lower prescription drug costs, better Medicare coverage, paid family and medical leave, and better home-care for seniors.

As the midterms grow closer, Democrats must also point out to voters which party supported the infrastructure bill and which party mostly didn’t, and assuming it passes, which party gave them the social bill and which opposed it. They might even note that despite its Trump-era claim to be the party of the working class, the GOP is unified in opposition to legislation that would make life better for millions of blue-collar voters.

“The best thing about being a Democrat is that we get to run against Republicans, with records,” said Lake. “Their [polling] numbers are lower than ours.”

Democrats should also make it clear that anyone who wants action on climate change must support the party that pushed $555 billion for that cause, not the party that has either denied or ignored global warming for the last 13 years.

In some ways, Biden’s current circumstances recall those of Ronald Reagan in 1982. Struggling with a deep recession, Reagan implored voters to “stay the course,” arguing he was making important progress.

To little avail: In the 1982 midterms, voters handed Democrats 27 more House seats. Yet by 1984, the economy was clearly recovering, and in November, Ronald Reagan won a 49-state reelection victory.

That, at least, should be heartening for Democrats — no matter who their presidential candidate is in 2024.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.