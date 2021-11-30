Thank you for the acknowledgment given to high school marching bands in the Sports section of Friday’s paper (”The sweet sounds of Thanksgiving”). Long after the ball players have hung up their cleats, many of the band members will still be playing.

My husband played trombone in his high school band in the 1960s. Today he plays trombone, tuba, and French horn in several local bands and orchestras. As music director of a community band, he has even recruited former players to start playing again. One of his sisters had not played an instrument in nearly 30 years. Now she’s playing in two concert bands and marches in parade bands.