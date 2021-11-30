Contrary to what Billy Baker writes in “Too many deer but not enough solutions: Wildlife agency pushes hunting, but it’s a tough sell” (Page A1, Nov. 25), it is quite clear that the deer population is not out of control, a point confirmed by anyone who hikes regularly in the Blue Hills, most of whom rarely see any deer. This is why the annual deer hunt in the Blue Hills has regularly produced far fewer killed deer than expected by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Moreover, the idea that hunting should be permitted close to suburban neighborhoods obviously would pose serious dangers to us all.

Our environment on earth is in extreme trouble due to the irresponsible behavior of humans, not deer. It is discouraging that a state agency charged with protecting wildlife, MassWildlife, instead is promoting killing it.

We should be grateful that state leaders such as Representative William Driscoll and Senate President Karen Spilka continue the fight to preserve, rather than destroy, wildlife in Massachusetts.

Philip W. Johnston

Marshfield

The writer is a former Massachusetts secretary of health and human services.





Suburban humans have gotten out of the predation business

In his excellent story about exploding deer numbers in Boston’s suburbs, Billy Baker calls wolves and mountain lions the “two main predators” of white-tailed deer in the past. Research by Richard and Thomas McCabe of Indian middens, as detailed in Lowell K. Halls’s exhaustive book “White-tailed Deer: Ecology and Management,” suggests that since the last Ice Age more than 11,000 years ago, humans have been the biggest predator, killing more deer than all other predators combined.

However, as Baker notes, suburban humans have largely gotten out of the predation business. In fact, people are arguing in hundreds of communities right now over what to do, or what not to do, about an overabundance of this elegant ungulate. I know a consultant some of these communities hire to advise them. He usually finds they have too many deer and need to kill back by hunting or sharpshooting. But he can’t use the K-word without seeming insensitive. So he advises “a systematic program of human-directed mortality.”

Jim Sterba

New York

The writer is the author of “Nature Wars: The Incredible Story of How Wildlife Comebacks Turned Backyards into Battlegrounds.”





Hunting deer won’t succeed in controlling their populations

MassWildlife is a pro-hunting organization, supported by hunting and trapping license fees. In the agency’s hunting zeal, it ignores its own data: From 1961 through 2019, the number of deer killed by hunters in Massachusetts increased by a factor of 4. Nonetheless, the deer population continued to grow, mostly in the Eastern suburbs, where we have created an unnaturally hospitable habitat for deer.

To reduce deer herd size, they must be killed faster than they can reproduce, which they do rapidly when well fed. This is difficult to achieve in the densely populated suburbs, as demonstrated by MassWildlife’s own data. This is why Allen Rutberg, of Tufts University’s Cumming School of Veterinary Medicine, wrote, in a book published by the Smithsonian Institution in 1997, ”The most visible weakness in the assertion that hunting is necessary to control deer populations is that it has largely failed to do so. . . . Just because deer are being killed doesn’t mean that deer populations are being controlled.”

I suggest interviewing deer experts such as Rutberg as well as forestry ecologists and publishing another article on this subject providing their perspectives.

Donald Allen

Carlisle