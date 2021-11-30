Christopher Weyant’s Nov. 27 editorial cartoon aptly described today’s politics: The Republican elephant is stealing democracy in a gerrymandering smash and grab. Weyant could have added Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, as the police officer who looks the other way while the theft takes place.

The 50 senators who make up the Democratic caucus could vote to ignore the filibuster and outlaw partisan gerrymandering, but Manchin refuses, so the theft of democracy goes on and on.