Wendie A. Howland, of Pocasset, wrote: “I am very fond of my daughter-in-law’s mother. We had this discussion a year or so ago and determined that we are grandsisters . We love it.” L.S., of Methuen, wrote, “My son’s mother-in-law and I decided we should be related, so we call ourselves inlaws-in-law .”

Cynthia Snow, of Brookline, and Jane Cogswell, of Concord, N.H., each had the same suggestion for Elizabeth. Here’s how Jane explained it: “I happen to be quite close to one of my daughters’ husbands’ mothers. We call each other the outlaws . We’re not in-laws to each other, so why not? And as the name implies, we enjoy getting into mischief together.”

Last time, reader Elizabeth Marcus requested “a word to describe the relationship between sets of grandparents to each other .”

Advertisement

Christine Moynihan, of Walpole, told me, “After my son and his wife and her sister and the sister’s husband decided to purchase a two-family house together, it became cumbersome to introduce the other couple as my son’s sister-in-law and brother-in-law. We felt like extended family, so we decided to call them our daughter- and son-in-law once removed. That felt better!”

Matt Fogelman, of Needham; Fran Patterson, of Holliston; John Wallace, of Barrington, N.H.; and Suzanne Hamill all wrote to let me know that a Yiddish and Hebrew term for relationships of these kinds is machetun in the singular and machatunim or machetunim in the plural. (Since these are transliterations, spellings may vary.) Machetunim covers “all one’s relatives by marriage,” per the late New York Times language columnist William Safire, and its singular form can refer to a relative by marriage even as distant as “your spouse’s mother’s second cousin.”

No one wrote to let me know — which lets me let you know — that Spanish has consuegros to describe some or all relationships of this kind, Italian has consuoceri, Greek symbethèra (or συμπεθέρα), Russian a gazillion specific terms categorized in a way I don’t understand, Tagalog magbalae, and English-speaking cultural anthropologists affines.

Advertisement

Spoiled for choice as I am, I’m awarding bragging rights this time to Dan Seliber, of Natick. For the exact meaning requested, he proposed parallelogrands, “owing to the pairs’ literally parallel positions on one’s family tree. Variations might include parallelogramps and, well, parallelogram.” Well done, Dan! May all extended families enjoy putting your coinages to use when they get together over the holiday season.

To follow up on a couple of digressions in my last column: John Thomson wrote, “If you’re still looking for ideas for naming the Washington Football Team, I would suggest The Swamp. While Panthers, Tigers, etc., may strike symbolic fear in some, I would venture The Swamp would worry more people and bring appropriate political subtext with it.” Duly noted, John.

Jonathan Gilbert, of Arlington, wrote: “Since you’ve weighed in on the singular they, I agree that it’s fully standard now. But there is still an issue with it: They seems to be doing double duty, as both a positive indicator of nonbinary gender and the default way to refer to someone whose gender you don’t know yet.” Me? I’m not bothered by this dual use, because many English words serve more than one purpose. For instance, you can be either singular or plural.

Advertisement

Tom Powers, of Hudson, sent along eight paragraphs disagreeing with me about the singular they. In his opinion, “the use of the singular they can’t be OK until it’s regularly used with the proper singular verbs.”

But Tom? For one thing, I didn’t decree that the singular they is now accepted; I merely reported it. They was Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2019, largely because of its newer uses.

For another, let’s bring you back into this. Here’s from the Oxford English Dictionary’s discussion of the singular they:

In the eighteenth century, grammarians began warning that singular they was an error because a plural pronoun can’t take a singular antecedent. They clearly forgot that singular you was a plural pronoun that had become singular as well. You functioned as a polite singular for centuries, but in the seventeenth century singular you replaced thou, thee, and thy, except for some dialect use.

The OED has more to say on the subject, but you get the idea.

All the same, this ancient doubling of you’s uses has come back to bite us — but now you plural is the problem. People, including me, often find it inadequate. Reader Jeff Kaufman, of Needham, has asked “about addressing groups or clusters or couples of people.” He clarified: “Everyone says guys, even in somewhat elegant settings, such as a relatively expensive restaurant. Folks is insufficient. Madam and sir is awkward. People is cold. What are we to do?”

Do you have a suggestion about how to kick English up a notch here? Send it to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Dec. 10, and kindly include where you live.

Advertisement

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.