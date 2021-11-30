“I cannot overstate how moving it is that the public tried to step in and make up for what is a governmental obligation,” said Rebecca Brown, the Innocence Project’s director of policy. Midwest Innocence Project’s work and representation led to Strickland’s exoneration. “But I would say that this cannot be how we provide restitution to wrongly convicted people as a matter of course. This has to be something the government does, since it was the government that took that person’s freedom.”

Yet the state that wrongly imprisoned Strickland hasn’t given him a dime. And by its own laws, Missouri owes Strickland nothing for stealing decades of his life for a crime he didn’t commit.

Since Kevin Strickland was exonerated last week after 43 years in prison, thousands of people have donated more than $1.6 million to a GoFundMe page set up by his attorney. Strickland “ is now a millionaire ,” read one headline as if the newly-freed man had hit the lottery.

In Massachusetts, those exonerated receive a maximum of $1 million regardless of years served. It’s one of 37 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the federal government, that have compensation laws. Missouri is one of those states, yet only those exonerated through DNA evidence are eligible for restitution. Strickland was not.

Strickland was convicted by an all-white jury. Although one of the admitted killers testified that Strickland had nothing to do with the triple murder, the state built its case on the testimony of Cynthia Douglas, an eyewitness. She later said she was pressured by police and tried to recant her testimony multiple times. Last week Judge James Welsh said that “the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s conviction is so undermined that it cannot stand,” and the conviction was overturned.

Even in states with compensation laws, those statutes are often laden with conditions. For example, New Jersey limits restitution to people who did not plead guilty, although “we know that 20 percent of people exonerated in this country pled guilty to crimes they did not commit,” Brown said. She cited Texas as having the nation’s most “robust” compensation law, yet it still forces recipients to choose between a civil lawsuit and statutory damages. Many opt for damages because they do not have “sufficient evidence to prevail” because both “official misconduct and a constitutional violation” must be proven, Brown said.

But when the exonerated choose to sue, juries have “recognized the extraordinary harm” those wrongly convicted have suffered. Two years ago, Mark Schand, wrongly convicted for a murder at a Springfield, Mass., nightclub, was awarded $27 million by a federal jury — $1 million for every year spent behind bars.

Neither Strickland nor his attorney, Tricia Rojo Bushnell of the Kansas City-based Midwest Innocence Project, has indicated whether he intends to file a civil lawsuit against the state of Missouri.

In 1979, Jimmy Carter was president. The median price of a home was $63,000. “My Sharona” by the Knack was the year’s biggest hit. And Strickland was sentenced to 50-years-to-life. For more than 40 years, the truth of his innocence sustained him. Now 62, the first thing he did upon his release was visit his mother’s grave. When she died in August, he wasn’t allowed to attend her funeral.

“I’ve heard wrongful convictions be analogized to kidnapping — you’ve been kidnapped from your home, your family, your community, and you’re subjected to human torture,” Brown said. “It’s unfathomable to anyone who hasn’t actually experienced it, and none of us are in a position to really understand what that unique horror feels like. But we are certainly in a position to call upon government officials to provide financial justice.”

In recent weeks, other exonerations have made headlines. More than 70 years after they were wrongly charged with raping a white teenager in Florida, four young Black men known as the Groveland Four — Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas — were posthumously exonerated. Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison after he was wrongly convicted of raping Alice Sebold. Author of the bestselling novel “The Lovely Bones,” Sebold launched her literary career with “Lucky,” a memoir about her sexual assault. Broadwater was exonerated.

Like the Groveland Four, Schand, and Strickland, as well as most of the 200-plus people the Innocence Project has helped to exonerate, Broadwater is Black. In a nation that has long criminalized Blackness, that may also explain the reluctance of states to do right by those it has done wrong.

Brown said “$65,000 to $75,000 per year” of incarceration, is the “absolute minimal amount” states should give to the exonerated, plus “immediate and long-term social services” such as housing, medical, dental, and education. “It’s just a range of things any person would need to get their lives on track as best they can,” she said.

No amount of money can return to Strickland what was lost when his life was brutally interrupted by the state of Missouri. Yes, the kindness of strangers is always a feel-good story. Yet such generosity is no substitute for a state’s responsibility to do all it can to mend its profound injustices against the exonerated with meaningful restoration and reparation.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.