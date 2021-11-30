DeMarcus Cousins is relishing the opportunity to try helping the Milwaukee Bucks win a second straight title, no matter what role he fills. “I’m extremely grateful and excited to be here,” the four-time All-Star said Tuesday after signing with the defending champions. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Cousins to be available for a Wednesday night home game with the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee (13-8) has won seven consecutive games but has been dealing with frontcourt issues due to the absence of Brook Lopez , who hasn’t played since a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets because of a back injury. The Bucks believe Cousins’ wide array of skills should help in that regard, “I think he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help us win,” Budenholzer said. “He’s in a good place and ready to help us be the best we can be.” Cousins, 31, earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016 before getting sidetracked by a series of severe injuries, including a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle and a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers last season while averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 17.4 minutes.

Evander Kane reported for his first day in the minors focused on doing what it will take to get back to the NHL instead of rehashing the allegations from the offseason that led to one of the league’s top forwards being relegated to the AHL. Kane’s 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card has ended and he is trying to work his way back into shape with the San Jose Barracuda and prove himself worthy of another chance in the NHL. “I came in today, the same person, same teammate, same player that I was and everything went great,” Kane said Tuesday. “I think there’s been a lot of misinformation that’s been said. But I can only control how I act and what I do here and that’s what I’m doing.” Kane faced a litany of allegations this offseason which led to this stint in the minors, with the most serious in terms of hockey coming when his estranged wife accused him of betting on hockey games, including “throwing games to win money.” The league launched an investigation into those charges and found no evidence they were true. Kane was cleared the day before training camp started but never reported to camp because of additional allegations from Anna Kane of physical and sexual abuse. The league couldn’t substantiate those charges but did suspend Kane for the first 21 games when it determined he submitted the fake vaccine card.

A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father and his mother was wounded, authorities said. Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the argument with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a partially redacted arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The fight started after the former running back’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend. Anderson got into a verbal fight with his 52-year-old father, and his mother urged him to go back upstairs. Anderson’s father and mother then began arguing and the senior Anderson flipped over a recliner, causing Anderson to come back downstairs to check on his mother’s well-being, according to the arrest report. Anderson then began arguing with his father. The part of the report describing the shooting was blacked out, but it said Anderson had a gunshot wound to his chest and back. Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital, the report said. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending games even if there isn’t an agreement to do it nationwide, ahead of talks later Tuesday between Germany’s states, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz. “It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Söder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2. “If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.” Söder didn’t give a timetable for his plan. Bayern’s next home game is against Barcelona on Dec. 8, with a Bundesliga home game against Mainz three days later. The measure would also affect the other top-division men’s soccer clubs in Bavaria, Augsburg and Greuther Fürth, and numerous teams in various sports.