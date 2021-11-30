Where: Gillette Stadium

TV, radio: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com, CBS Boston app; WBMS-FM 101.1

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Wahconah — Gary Campbell (20th season, 211-69-1); Cohasset— Pete Afanasiw (16th season, 115-52)

Scoring: Wahconah — 37.2; Cohasset — 25.3

Defense: Wahconah — 12.7 Cohasset — 10.3

The heavies up front: Wahconah — David Streible (6 feet 1 inch, 285 pounds), Wyatt George (5-11, 235); Cohasset — Jay Fox (6-4, 210), Nick Henry (6-2, 205), Jackie Lyons (5-10, 180), Ben Joyce (5-10, 185), Brendan Cingari (5-9, 170).

Stat check: Wahconah is led by star back Jonah Smith (205 carries, 1,864 yards); his 23 touchdowns have helped the Warriors control the momentum in most matchups. Quarterback Ryan Scott (1,472 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, 3 interceptions) makes the dynamic offense a threat through the air, and Brad Noyes (93 tackles), Ben West (81 tackles), and Ben Noyes (3 interceptions) spearhead the defense. The Cohasset D, led by senior Michael Donahue (129 tackles), is allowing just 8 points per game during its 9-game winning streak. Junior quarterback Will Baker (722 rushing yards) controlled the Skippers’ ground game throughout the season, finding the end zone 15 times and throwing for 6 more touchdowns. Sophomore Liam Appleton (5 touchdowns) added 618 rushing yards and threw for 265 yards while filling in for Baker under center.

The captains: Wahconah — RB Jonah Smith (Sr.), QB Ryan Scott (Sr.), OL/DL Wyatt George (Sr.), TE Ben Noyes (Sr.); Cohasset— OG/DE Jackie Lyons (Sr.), RB/LB Michael Donahue (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Wahconah — 16; Cohasset — 10

Last Bowl appearance: Wahconah — 2016 Cohasset — 2014

OUTLOOK

Cohasset junior quarterback Will Baker was sidelined for the state semifinal but is expected to play in Wednesday’s state final. Wahconah’s offense has been dominant all season, and Baker will be instrumental in helping the Skippers keep up. The Cohasset defense showed the ability to impede the production of star back Chris Domoracki during the 21-7 quarterfinal win over Hamilton-Wenham, but Smith will be the best back the team has faced all year.

PREDICTION

Jonah Smith is averaging more than 9 yards per carry this year, but expect Cohasset’s defense to give the senior his stiffest test of the season. If Will Baker returns to the lineup, this game should stay close until the end, but the Wahconah offense should eventually prevail.

Wahconah 30, Cohasset 22

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.