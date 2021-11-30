Where: Gillette Stadium

TV, radio: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com, CBS Boston app; WBMS-FM 101.1

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Hull — Michael O’Donnell (fifth season, 28-25); Randolph — Jonathan Marshall (second season, 8-9)

Scoring: Hull — 24.3; Randolph — 23.3

Defense: Hull — 17.5; Randolph — 19.5

The heavies up front: Hull — junior center Aidan Murphy (6-foot, 195 pounds); Randolph — junior right tackle Chris Paul (6-5, 290).

Stat check: Hull has a slightly higher margin of victory — 6.8 to 3.8 — the offensive output is nearly identical, despite contrasting styles. The Pirates feature a balanced offense; junior tailback John Gianibas has accumulated 1,300-plus yards on the ground. Not to be outdone, junior quarterback Luke Richardson has completed 56 percent of his passes, also for 1,300 yards. The Pirates’ explosive playmakers can burst a game open quickly. On the other side, the double wing offense the Blue Devils employ grinds down the clock. With three players with 500-plus yards this season, the Blue Devils will look to complement their run heavy-attack with opportunistic throws down the field.

The captains: Hull — RB/TE Aidan Robey (Sr.), FB/DE/LB Jaden Stilphen (Sr.), G/DT Ryan Dunn (Sr.); Randolph — ILB/FB Paul Goggin (Sr.), RB/OLB Malik White (Sr.), QB/DB Gardy Augustin (Jr.)

Advertisement

Seniors on roster: Hull — 7; Randolph — 8

Last Bowl appearance: Hull — 1996; Randolph — first appearance

OUTLOOK

The first time these South Shore League Tobin Division rivals clashed Oct. 1, Hull emerged victorious, 26-6. Both teams have improved considerably since, and the Blue Devils were missing several impact players in the earlier game. Two months to the day later, the teams will meet again, featuring contrasting styles. Randolph has a physical attack, determined to control the clock and get the ball to its playmakers. Hull relies on its speed and athleticism, but is able to compete in the trenches. One matchup to watch: can Randolph senior linebackers Paul Goggin and Sebastian Jouissance slow John Gianibas and eliminate the big play.

Advertisement

PREDICTION

This matchup will be determined at the line of scrimmage. The Hull offense has been explosive in three postseason games, averaging 31.3 points per game. Randolph is allowing just 8.3 points per game in the postseason. If the Blue Devils can extend drives and move the ball with their ground-and-pound style of offense, the defense will be aided in slowing Hull’s dynamic playmakers.

Randolph 21, Hull 20

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.