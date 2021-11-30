Lakers forward LeBron James has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday’s game against the Kings, the team said Tuesday.
LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021
The team did not announce whether James was a close contact or had tested positive for COVID-19. James said publicly in September that he had been fully vaccinated ahead of the season.
James, 36, has already missed 11 games - half of the Lakers’ 22 - so far this season.