The NCAA's one-time transfer rule, the burgeoning transfer portal and outside compensation for the use of an athlete's name, image and likeness have altered college football dramatically since Meyer stepped down at Ohio State following the 2018 season.

A person familiar with Meyer’s thinking said the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has no plans to return to college football. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Meyer has yet to make his plans public.

Meyer shot down speculation about leaving the NFL for Southern California after the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton in September, and his name was immediately linked to Notre Dame after coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. Meyer spent five years (1996-2000) as receivers coach in South Bend, Ind., and even called the Fighting Irish a “dream job” while he was at Florida in 2008.

Advertisement

“I’m here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer said at the time.

Panthers lose cornerback Jackson for season

The Panthers lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury. Jackson was placed on injured reserve.

It has yet to be determined if Jackson, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, will need surgery.

The news comes one day after the Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Jackson was injured in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Dolphins Sunday. He was in the midst of another solid season with 61 tackles and two interceptions. His 12 interceptions over the past four seasons are the most of any player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft class.

Browns All-Pro RT Conklin on IR

Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin’s season is officially over: The team placed him on injured reserve, two days after he suffered a torn patellar knee tendon in a loss to Baltimore.

Advertisement

Conklin was playing for the first time since coming off the IR after missing three games. He dislocated his elbow on Oct. 31 in a game against Pittsburgh.

He got hurt Sunday night while pass blocking on the Browns’ second possession against the Ravens. Conklin’s knee collapsed under him as he backpedaled. He struggled walking to the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

COVID outbreak continues to hit Cowboys

Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to eight the number of players and coaches sidelined by the coronavirus for Thursday’s game at New Orleans.

Coach Mike McCarthy and five members of his staff won’t make the trip because of positive tests. Wright and right tackle Terence Steele are the two players out. Wright has played sparingly on defense, working almost exclusively on special teams.

McCarthy tested positive Monday and said he was experiencing more symptoms a day later. He coughed periodically during a phone interview with reporters Tuesday. McCarthy is participating in virtual meetings.

Receiver Amari Cooper has been cleared to return to the team’s facility after missing two games following a positive COVID-19 test. But McCarthy said Cooper hasn’t practiced and still wasn’t feeling well. The coach indicated it was unlikely the unvaccinated Cooper would play against the Saints.

Blocked extra point is historic

Rasheem Green broke through Washington’s front to block an extra-point attempt, recovered the ball and rumbled all the way to the end zone.

Advertisement

It was good for 2 Seahawks points and a little bit of NFL history.

Green became the first player to block, recover and score for a defensive conversion since the league allowed for the possibility on extra points beginning in 2015. It was the first blocked kick returned for a score since 2019, and the 11th over the past seven season, with seven of those coming on a PAT.

The play turned out to be the Seahawks’ biggest bright spot in a 17-15 loss to Washington, which extended their skid to three games.



