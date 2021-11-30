New England, winners of the Supporters’ Shield as the best team in the regular season, fell at the first hurdle in the MLS Cup playoffs.

In extra time, New York’s Valentín Castellanos, winner of the 2021 MLS Golden Boot, scored to give the visitors a brief 2-1 lead before Tajon Buchanan dramatically tied it for the Revolution in the final minutes. The game went to penalty kicks, where Revolution forward Adam Buksa’s miss was the difference.

The Revolution came up short in the Eastern Conference semifinals against New York City FC on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium, falling on penalty kicks after a 2-2 deadlock could not be decided in regular time.

The game began disastrously for New England, which started like a team coming off a 23-day layoff.

New York’s midfield was able to wrest control early, spreading the ball wide to right back Tayvon Gray, whose cross was perfectly placed into the far corner of the goal by 21-year-old midfielder Santiago Rodríguez in the third minute.

Having conceded an early opener, the Revolution responded almost as quickly. After drawing a foul near the New York end line, Carles Gil’s ensuing free kick found the head of Adam Buksa, who nodded in a ninth minute equalizer.

With the score once again level, each team pressed the other relentlessly. The result was a physical contest as each team struggled to gain consistent dominance. New York emerged with most of the early possession, and Gil had an uncharacteristically quiet first half.

The second half began with the same tense feel with which the first half ended. Each team continued to struggle creating much.

Slowly, NYCFC began to find spaces in New England’s defense. Starting with a 63rd minute breakaway for New York midfielder Jesús Medina—saved only by a last-ditch tackle from Revolution left back DeJuan Jones—the visitors created a flurry of chances that included Maxi Moralez hitting the post for NYCFC.

But the second goal did not come, and after New England forward Gustavo Bou forced a strong save from New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the 68th minute, the game evened out once again.

Both teams began to tire towards the end of the second half following the uptempo start. Even with the game increasingly stretched, neither side was able find a breakthrough before the end of 90 minutes.

In extra time, both teams continued to press in a desperate attempt to find a deciding goal. It finally came in the 109th minute from Castellanos, who pounced on a cross at the back post to give NYCFC the decisive lead.

Of course, as had been the case throughout New England’s season, the drama didn’t end there. First it came again from Castellanos. Already on a yellow card, he was sent off after making a late tackle.

And New England, having led the league in goals in 2021, managed to find one more in the 118th minute to save their season (albeit temporarily). Buchanan, waiting on a cross from Emmanuel Boateng, coolly fired it into the far corner to once again level.

With the game decided on penalty kicks, it was New York who were mistake free, making each of their chances from the spot, while Johnson saved Buksa’s attempt to send the visitors to the Eastern Conference final.