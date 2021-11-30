The South Shore League Tobin Division rivals will meet for the second time this season Wednesday (3 p.m.), but at Gillette Stadium, where the victor will be the Division 8 state champion.

Randolph has never competed for a championship. At 7-4, the Blue Devils are enjoying the best season in program history.

The Hull football program has not played in an MIAA Super Bowl in a quarter century. The Pirates defeated Ashland in 1977, and Bishop Fenwick in 1996.

“You always want to get there, but always wonder if you can,” fifth-year Hull coach Michael O’Donnell said. “We’re going to enjoy the moment and the opportunity, but it’s definitely special to be in this position.”

Advertisement

The two teams have earned their title shot.

On the road to Gillette, No. 4 seed Hull (9-3) dispatched No. 1 seed Hoosac Valley, 39-22, in the semifinals at Shepherd Hill in Charlton. Randolph, the 10th seed, went to the Berkshires to topple Lee, 24-9, ventured to Ware to oust the Indians, 16-10, and then to Sudbury to edge Oxford, 8-6.

“We have earned the right to play on this field,” second-year Randolph coach Jonathan Marshall said. “It’s historical when you think about all of the big moments that the Patriots have produced there. It’s hard to put into words.”

Last spring Randolph, with just 17 players in the program, finished a disheartening 1-5 record in the Fall II season. Flash forward six months and the varsity has recorded its most successful season, and the JV team completed its first full season, with 38 players between the two teams. Marshall also established a middle school program this fall.

“It hasn’t even been a full calendar year coaching these kids,” Marshall said. “It makes me appreciate each and every one one of these players. It’s all on the kids man. They earned that and they competed. We really had to pay it forward — we took our licks. One of my goals was to turn this from a team into a program and achieve consistency within the program.”

Advertisement

After beating Ware in the Division 8 quarterfinals, the Randolph football team edged Oxford to reach a Super Bowl for the first time. RANDOLPH ATHLETICS

Marshall, who previously had utilized a spread offense, switched to a double-wing scheme this fall.

The divisional rivals, separated by 20 miles, met Oct. 1, a 26-6 win for host Hull. Postgame, O’Donnell commended Marshall on how many challenges two tight ends on the field presented for his defense.

The Pirates play tough on both sides of the ball and smart on special teams. Following a 5-2 Fall II season, momentum was palpable and the team knew it could have a special season, featuring a talented roster.

An opening night 16-12 loss to Blue Hills at home ultimately sparked the Pirates.

“Losing opening night was an eye-opener to the kids,” O’Donnell said. “It left a bad taste in our mouths and lit a fire under the kids.”

Said Marshall: “Hull is an amazing team. Coach O’Donnell has done a tremendous job with that program. They are a fantastic opponent and they beat us the first time. We’re looking forward to a great game.”

The two combatants aren’t the only South Shore League entrants that will be squaring off in Foxborough. Sullivan Division rivals Abington and Rockland battle in the Division 6 Super Bowl and Cohasset takes on Wahconah in the Division 7 Super Bowl.

“Look, we play in a tough league,” Marshall said. “If you think you can slack and make the playoffs just by walking onto the field, you’re wrong. We had to embrace it.”

Advertisement

Added O’Donnell: “It’s a credit to our league. It’s phenomenal for the South Shore area.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.