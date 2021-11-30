Báez, who turns 29 Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.

Báez has agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

The contract is pending a physical, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

Báez and Detroit reached an agreement right before what likely will be Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage since 1994-95. The five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and owners are expected to lock out the players if the sides can’t reach a new labor deal in time.

Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 this season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and Chicago.

The Tigers are looking to build around a young core that includes pitcher Casey Mize and slugger Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft. They have also traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart and signed lefthander Eduardo Rodríguez to a $77 million, five-year contract in free agency.

Báez was selected by the Cubs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. The two-time All-Star made his big league debut in 2014, quickly becoming one of baseball’s most popular players with his big-time power, slick defense, and aggressive baserunning.

In his first full season in the majors in 2016, Báez helped the Cubs win it all for their first championship since 1908. He batted .290 with 34 homers and 111 RBIs in 2018, finishing second to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich in voting for NL MVP.

Báez was traded to New York on July 30 in a deal that shipped promising minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to Chicago. Báez ran afoul of Mets fans when he criticized them for booing the team, but their relationship turned around when he put together a strong finish.

Báez, who also can play third base, batted .299 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 47 games with New York.

Rays closing in on Kluber

The Tampa Bay Rays are working to finalize a deal with righthander Corey Kluber.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland was slowed by a shoulder injury and went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 games last season with the Yankees. He was limited to 36⅔ innings in 2019-20 by injuries — but still threw a no-hitter in May.

In the meantime, the Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Raley, 33, went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston this season. The lefthander struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings.

In four major league seasons, Raley is 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA in 93 games and has 122 strikeouts over 107⅓ innings. He appeared in 14 games in 2012-13 with the Cubs and spent 2015-19 in South Korea before returning to the majors in 2020.

Graveman likes what he hears from White Sox

Kendall Graveman talked to Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel, and he exchanged text messages with Liam Hendriks. All that homework led him to the Chicago White Sox.

Graveman agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract with Chicago, giving the White Sox additional flexibility with their bullpen.

The 30-year-old righthander is expected to pitch in front of Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role last season.

Chicago also brought back veteran utilityman Leury García with a three-year contract. The 30-year-old García batted .267 with five homers and a career-high 54 RBIs in 126 games last season. The White Sox have an opening at second base after trading Nick Madrigal to the Cubs in the Kimbrel deal in July.

After beginning his career as a starter, Graveman flourished while working out of the bullpen this year. He went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and his first 10 career saves in 53 games with Seattle and Houston.

“I am trying to get three outs or four outs or five outs whenever my name is called,” Graveman said, “and I have no ego in this game. I [couldn’t] care less about personal stats. I want to help the baseball team win.”

Graveman said Chicago reached out right after he became a free agent and kept up its pursuit all the way until he agreed to terms. He said his conversations with Lynn, Keuchel, and Hendriks helped close the deal for the White Sox.

“It’s been a young team for a long time, but now guys that have families that are there are showing that the organization is putting emphasis in making sure that the families are taken care of,” Graveman said. “Which I think is huge for myself. I have a wife and two young daughters that will be going with me.”

Graveman made his major league debut with Toronto in 2014, but he appeared in just five games before he was traded to Oakland in a multiplayer deal for Josh Donaldson. He was Oakland’s Opening Day starter in 2018, but his season was cut short by reconstructive elbow surgery. He returned to the majors last year with Seattle and had a 3.60 ERA in nine relief appearances in September.

Cubs add another catcher in Gomes

The Cubs added another catcher, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes.

The Cubs have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal. They also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras, who turns 30 in May.

Gomes, 34, played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.

Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a career .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 games.

Gomes had his best year with Cleveland in 2014, batting .278 with a career-high 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 135 games. He also hit 16 homers for Cleveland in 2018, earning his only All-Star nod.

Pirates plug hole behind plate

The Pirates didn’t waste time finding a replacement for Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings. A person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press the Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million with former Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez. Pérez, 32, won Gold Gloves in 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland but struggled at the plate throughout his career and hit just .149 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 44 games in 2021. The Guardians declined his $7 million option for 2022. Pérez takes over for Stallings, a Gold Glove winner in 2021 who was traded to Miami on Monday for reliever Zach Thompson and a pair of prospects . . . The Brewers added two catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts. Severino, 28, batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers, and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Orioles this past season. He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against lefthanded pitching. Severino played for the Nationals from 2015-18 before spending the last three seasons in Baltimore. Sullivan, 27, has no major league experience but got a big league deal anyway. He has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Rays organization. He spent 2021 batting .223 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 90 games for the Rays’ Triple A affiliate in Durham, N.C. Milwaukee needed to find catchers to back up 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez after Manny Piña signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the World Series champion Braves and Luke Maile became a free agent.

Braves reward Snitker with extension

The Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995. The Braves announced they exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal. Snitker has a record of 441-390 in six seasons. The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization in various roles before he finally landed the big league managing job during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired. Snitker has guided the Braves to four straight NL East titles, capped by this season’s surprising run to the World Series championship after the club went 88-73 during the regular season — the fewest wins of any postseason team . . . The Orioles granted righthander Brooks Kriske his release to pursue an international opportunity. The 27-year-old Kriske made 16 relief appearances over the past two seasons with the Orioles and Yankees. He was 2-1 with a 14.40 ERA. The Orioles also announced that 24-year-old infielder Lucius Fox, who has not yet appeared in the majors, was claimed off waivers by the Nationals.