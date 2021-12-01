Connecticut’s popular Mecha Noodle Bar is about to make its mark on Massachusetts.

The eatery, which specializes in Southeast Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisine, plans to open a location in Boston’s Thompson Place, near where Fort Point and the Seaport District meet, according to a listing on the city’s licensing board page.

The proposed premise will include a dining area, bar area, and mezzanine-level seating, according to the notice. The establishment will span a total of 2,674 square feet.