Connecticut’s popular Mecha Noodle Bar is about to make its mark on Massachusetts.
The eatery, which specializes in Southeast Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisine, plans to open a location in Boston’s Thompson Place, near where Fort Point and the Seaport District meet, according to a listing on the city’s licensing board page.
The proposed premise will include a dining area, bar area, and mezzanine-level seating, according to the notice. The establishment will span a total of 2,674 square feet.
In June, it was reported that the eatery was eyeing Brookline’s Coolidge Corner for a new location, according to WickedLocal, although it is unclear if those plans are still in place. Mecha Noodle Bar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mecha Noodle Bar has locations in Fairfield, Norwalk, New Haven, Stamford, and West Hartford. Its Instagram profile says they specialize in pho, ramen, and cocktails.
