Remember that weather affects their operation, so be sure to check the rinks’ websites before you go.

Despite predictions of a mild winter , outdoor ice skating rinks across the city are gearing up to offer icy fun for the whole family — there might even be some hot cocoa involved. Here are six spots you can swirl, twirl, and glide all season long.

Believe it or not, it’s already skating season.

WINTER SKATE AT PATRIOT PLACE

Winter Skate at Patriot Place, adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, opened for the season on Nov. 11. Courtesy of Patriot Place

Winter Skate at Patriot Place, located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, was the first of the outdoor rinks to open this season. The 60-by-140 foot rink (with an observation deck) is open to recreational skaters, non-contact hockey players, and figure skaters. There are skate rentals, concessions, and free parking available onsite. Open until late February, the rink, now in its 12th year, is located in the Patriot Place shopping center, which offers plenty of stores to check out once you’re all skated out.

Open through late February. 2 Patriot Place, Foxborough. Monday and Wednesday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Thursday 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday and all school holidays 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; closed for Patriots home games. $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older; $5 skate rentals. 508-203-2100, patriot-place.com

THE RINK AT 401 PARK

The Rink at 401 Park in Fenway opened to the public on Nov. 20. Mike Diskin

This Fenway neighborhood rink, which opened in 2019, is nestled between Time Out Market and Trillium Fenway. This season, the Rink at 401 Park will host lessons from The Skating Club of Boston, ice yoga from Joy Skate Productions, and “broomball” (a blend of soccer and ice hockey) through Volo. There’s also a viewing deck if you’d rather stay on terra firma.

401 Park Drive. Monday-Friday, 3 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $10 for adults, $6 for college students, seniors, and children under 12; $6 skate rentals. 617-603-5600, 401park.com

SKATE @ CANAL DISTRICT KENDALL

Skate @ Canal District Kendall is planning to open on Dec. 3. Courtesy of Skate @ Canal District Kendall

Located just blocks from the Kendall T stop on the Red Line, Skate @ Canal District Kendall has set its sights on opening on Dec. 3. After staying closed last season, this Cambridge rink will offer skating lessons for adults and children and a snack bar stocked with hot chocolate and other treats. Plus, there are plenty of activities in store, like the 14th annual Holiday on Ice show on Dec. 11, where world-class skaters (including Olympian Nancy Kerrigan) will perform, or the winter market at the nearby Termeer Square Dec. 3-5.

300 Athenaeum St., Cambridge. Open Dec. 3 through mid-March. Monday-Tuesday, noon-5 p.m. (or until 8 p.m. if there are no private events); Wednesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, noon-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, $1 for children 13 and under; $10 skate rentals for adults, $6 for children under 13. 617-492-0941, skatekendall.com

JACK KIRRANE ICE SKATING RINK

Ice skaters at the Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink at Larz Anderson Park in 2015. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink, operated by the Brookline Recreation Department, will open for the season on Dec. 10. The rink is typically a space for skating lessons and hockey, but there are also times available for open skate (with required pre-registration). If you live in Brookline, stop by Friday from 7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. and on the weekend from noon-1 p.m. for resident-only skating hours. Due to the pandemic, no concessions will be available this year.

Open Dec. 10-March 6. 23 Newton St., Brookline. Public skate hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.; Friday, noon-2:15 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 1:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Prices vary based on age and residency; $7 skate rentals. 617-879-4998, brooklinerec.com

DCR KELLY OUTDOOR RINK

The only outdoor rink operated by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Kelly Outdoor Rink is located near the Stony Brook T stop on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain. The Friends of the Kelly Rink will offer pay-what-you-can lessons for skaters age 5 and older beginning in January. The rink is scheduled to open on Dec. 18, but if you don’t want to wait to skate, six indoor DCR rinks opened on Nov. 26.

Open Dec. 18-March 6. 1 Marbury Terrace, Jamaica Plain. Sunday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Free admission; $3 skate rentals for adults, $2 for children. 617-727-7000, mass.gov

THE BOSTON COMMON FROG POND

Skaters cast long shadows as they enjoyed a fairly warm Christmas Eve skating under a brilliant sun on the Boston Common Frog Pond in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Frog Pond rink remained closed last season due to COVID-19, and visitors have to wait a little longer for the experience of skating on Boston Common. There will be a temporary, pop-up-style rink this season because the Frog Pond rink needs maintenance, according to a statement from the The Skating Club of Boston, which operates the facility. When the Frog Pond rink does open, possibly as early as next week, you can expect college nights, classes for children and adults through The Skating Academy, and maybe even some grub from the Frog Pond Café. Check the website for an opening date announcement.

Boston Common. $6 for skaters 58 inches and taller, free for skaters under 58 inches; $12 skate rentals for adults, $6 for children. 617-635-2120, bostonfrogpond.com

