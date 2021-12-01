This Franklin-based real estate brokerage sees its true business as people, not properties. The owners’ dedication to continuing education, mentorship, and community create a culture of shared success.

EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Medium | Small | More about the list | Full special issue

View from the top: “It really is about the agent and about the client. You put others in front of you and you succeed because of them,” says co-owner Chris Arienti.

Grants for good: When office administrator Adrienne Hollis’s nephew began cancer treatment, his compromised immune system meant he had to stop going to the laundromat. But he also couldn’t afford to buy machines. Hollis quickly put in an appeal to her employer’s charitable foundation. “They gave me a check in full and we were able to get him a washer and dryer,” Hollis says. “It was amazing.”

Advertisement

Small packages: For professional development, the owners launched virtual 15-minute microclasses that let agents learn a little and connect with colleagues at the same time. “Participation was off the charts,” says co-owner Bill Wright.

TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR’S TOP PLACES TO WORK SURVEY: Visit bostonglobe.com/nominate.