“This is not a new normal; nothing is normal,” says Kelley Boucher, chief human resources officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the Cambridge company that ranks first among largest employers in the Globe’s Top Places to Work rankings this year. “As opposed to try to go backward, let’s think about the opportunity here. Let’s think about what we’ve learned through this difficult and crazy time of the pandemic, and create a new future for ourselves.”

The global health crisis has forced office workers to rethink the way they operate, ideally capturing the benefits of flexible schedules and reduced commutes while avoiding the isolation, declining collaboration, and “Zoom gloom” that beset some during the pandemic.

Work as we once knew it will never be the same. From how much time people spend in the office to how companies hire new employees to how managers run their teams, the pandemic has left untouched almost no part of how many of us work.

As the pandemic recedes but continues to pose a threat, Alnylam and other companies are already re-creating their workplaces. And it’s not as simple as declaring that employees don’t have to come in every day, says Erin Kelly, a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and codirector of the university’s Institute for Work and Employment Research. They need to know there’s a good reason these changes are being put in place.

“What employees value and appreciate is having some choice, some control over their work lives and knowing they are supported and trusted by their managers and co-workers,” Kelly says. “So we need to build in that sense of choice and be explicit about that support for people’s family and personal lives when we set up new policies or practices.”

At Alnylam, the big change will be giving most employees the ability to choose whether, or how often, they come to the office. Those who work in labs will need to come in most days but others can elect to be hybrid and come in two or three days a week, or, if they prefer, be fully remote. The company is supporting the flexible plan by paying allowances to help workers set up ergonomic home offices and coaching managers on overseeing disparate teams.

Supporting employees as they balance work and home life is a top priority, says Alnylam’s Boucher, who has two young children. “What’s ahead of us in our ‘new possible’” — as the company is calling this transformation — ”is going to be working in even more innovative, collaborative, and thoughtful ways, all while supporting colleagues and the needs of all parts of our lives.”

And, she adds, “I don’t want to go back to missing soccer games.”

More than half of all employers nationwide plan to offer a hybrid environment, according to a survey by employment law firm Littler Mendelson. They may be taking cues from some of the leading tech companies. In October, Microsoft and Amazon said they would allow many workers to remain remote as long as they wanted, including in their Boston-area offices.

But maintaining a strong workplace culture is more challenging when people aren’t together most of the time. Many executives are making changes to ensure employees still feel connected and can collaborate easily. Managers are taking courses to oversee remote teams and workspaces are being redesigned to encourage colleagues to sit together on the days they come in. Making commutes less terrible is a big theme: One company is holding meetings in the middle of the day to avoid rush-hour traffic, and another is replacing its large Boston office with several smaller locations closer to where employees live — one even has a tiki bar in the basement.

Some companies are developing new methods for on-boarding employees. At Salary.com in Waltham, for example, the HR team checks in with new hires every afternoon for the first two weeks, and CEO Kent Plunkett holds a virtual lunch for the latest round of new recruits every month.

Erin Mahar, who graduated from college last year and joined the compensation data company’s marketing department full time in December, appreciated the attention, including the virtual meet-and-greet with the CEO. She’s been going into the office about once a week, despite a 45-minute commute. “Hybrid is ideal because you get to do your job at home most days,” Mahar says, “but you also go in and can form friendships with co-workers.”

Aside from taking care of new people, companies also face the challenge of maintaining a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere. To entice people to come to the office, Salary.com delivers lunch from a nearby catering service to everyone’s desks — free of charge. Employees simply tap out their orders at an iPad at the front reception desk as they enter.

Managing teams of remote workers can also require a mind shift by team leaders. Cambridge software company Pegasystems, which created a new flexible work policy, developed a short training program to help managers better empathize with employees trying to balance work and personal responsibilities. Last year, when almost all workers were at home, the company started to hear feedback that managers weren’t taking into account workers’ real life situations when setting expectations. “We wanted to nip that in the bud and focused on building out a training [program] to support managers around empathy and flexibility,” says Ben Cornish, senior talent programs leader, who helped develop the training. The 60-minute sessionincludes advice on listening to employees, supporting flexibility, building trust, and encouraging positive thinking. So far, 98 percent of all managers have completed the program.

Another way to support employees is to loosen hard and fast rules around working hours. At Nitsch Engineering, employees can work at home or in the office. But when they do come in to the Boston headquarters, meetings and other important gatherings are scheduled only during the civil engineering company’s new “core hours,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That way, employees can avoid commuting during rush hour, explains president and CEO Lisa Brothers. “The biggest barrier for us with our headquarters in Boston is people don’t want to get back into that heavy commute,” she says. “People have found other ways to spend that time and they don’t want to give that up.”

Many employers aren’t just revamping work culture, they’re also revamping their physical layouts. Even companies that had pretty nice offices before the pandemic have been rethinking their spaces.

Carl Prindle, the CEO of e-commerce platform Blueport Commerce in Boston, was surprised at how well his employees adjusted to the shift to remote work and realized they didn’t need to all be in the office simultaneously. One obvious implication: Blueport could slash its real estate footprint in half.

But the new, smaller space is different than the prior setup, which had rows of long, shared tables with little privacy. Now, workers have discrete workspaces with low dividers and glass partitions — “not quite cubicles,” Prindle says. The desks are grouped in pods of three to six so teams can come in on the same day, sit near each other, and collaborate.

When they’re not in the office, Blueport Commerce employees can participate in virtual “Lunch and Learn” sessions led by co-workers sharing their passions or areas of expertise, including photography and cooking. Later, employees who participated can show off what they learned by sharing pictures of their own exploits on Slack.

At Rocket Insights, a software agency that started in Newburyport and opened a large office in Downtown Crossing a few years ago, workers always had the flexibility to work from home. But after being fully remote during the pandemic, people wanted to see one another as COVID started to ease, though without making the long trek to Boston. So the company, which employs about 250 people, is looking to open satellite offices in places like Salem and Portland, Maine, and to close the main Boston office. “Let’s free ourselves from having a central hub,” says founding partner Dave Witting. “Let’s just do spokes with no hub.”

The original, smaller Newburyport office became the most popular spot for employees on the North Shore. That space, crammed between an ice cream parlor and an orthodontist office, has more of a “kooky clubhouse” vibe, Witting says. The large Downtown Crossing spot has been replaced with a smaller space near the Custom House hotel and Faneuil Hall. Halfway between North Station and South Station, the location is meant to be convenient for commuters and local workers.

Each satellite also has a fun feature. In Newburyport, there’s a tiki bar in the basement. The Boston office has a maker space with a 3-D printer, sewing gear, and art supplies for painting. Salem will have an old-fashioned video game arcade, and Portland may get some sort of fishing theme.

“It’s just goofy stuff that gives people an excuse to come and visit,” Witting says. “We’re giving them a reason that has nothing to do with our business to come into the office and spend time together. It’s brilliant.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.