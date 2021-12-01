EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Medium | Full special issue

To compile our 14th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered with Energage, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm, to administer anonymous employee surveys rating companies on their flexibility, leadership, values, and more. More than 80,000 employees at 363 companies in Massachusetts participated and 150 employers came out on top, including prominent newcomers such as Encore Boston Harbor and Boston Medical Center Health System. The winners are broken down into four size categories: largest, with 1,000 or more employees; large, with 250-999 employees; medium, with 100-249; and small, with 50-99. Employee counts were as of the time of the survey.