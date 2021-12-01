It simultaneously set off a scramble among operatives and activists eager to identify other potential contenders. The immediate focus shifted to Maura Healey, Massachusetts’s well-known Democratic attorney general who has said she is considering running for governor.

Baker’s decision, coupled with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito’s choice to forgo seeking the governor’s office next fall, cleared those whom Democrats considered their biggest obstacles to winning back the governor’s office, which Republicans have controlled for the majority of the last three decades.

Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement Wednesday that he will not seek reelection opened the floodgates to a rush of might-be candidates, including a former Boston mayoral candidate, now pondering whether they have a path to offices up and down the 2022 ticket.

“I’ll save that for another day,” Healey said Wednesday when asked about her plans during an appearance on Bloomberg TV, saying Baker has been a “great partner to me.” Asked about her timeline for deciding, the South End Democrat said she would decide “soon,” echoing a refrain Baker himself used for months amid repeated questioning about his plans for 2022.

“Really today is about acknowledging, I think, and appreciating the service of Governor Baker,” Healey said. “These jobs are not easy, particularly in these challenging times.”

Advisers to Healey said that she was still mulling her decision in the aftermath of Baker’s announcement, though with her high name recognition — and roughly $3.3 million in her campaign account — she would be considered an immediate frontrunner in what is currently a three-person Democratic primary.

State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, former state senator Ben Downing, and Harvard professor Danielle Allen have already been running for months, vying for support and donations at a time when many were waiting to see what Baker and Healey do.

They might not be alone. Boston city Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, weeks removed from losing to Michelle Wu in the Boston mayoral race, is taking “a close look at” at running for governor and speaking to advisers about the race, according to a person familiar with the Democrat’s thinking.

Former Boston mayor and current US Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh talked and thought about running for governor during his mayoral tenure, saying that post is an executive-type job “that he likes doing,” according to one close Walsh ally.

The Dorchester Democrat has polled well statewide, the person said, though Walsh has not publicly indicated whether he has interest in the governor’s office.

“He’d be crazy not to look at it, I think is the thought he has,” said the Walsh ally.

Meanwhile, Dan Koh, Walsh’s chief of staff at the Labor Department, is seriously considering running for lieutenant governor in what’s already three-person Democratic primary for that seat, a person with knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.

Koh, who also served as Walsh’s chief of staff at City Hall, narrowly finished second to now-Representative Lori Trahan in a crowded Democratic primary for the Third Congressional District in 2018 before serving on the select board in his hometown of Andover.

Wednesday’s developments also quickly whittled down the GOP primary for governor, where Geoff Diehl, a Trump-endorsed conservative and former state representative, has been running since July. Trump pledged his support to Diehl last month, injecting himself into a state he lost badly in 2016 and 2020 but where he retains support within the upper rungs of the Massachusetts Republican Party leadership and its conservative ranks.

Jim Lyons, the state party’s conservative chairman who’s frequently feuded with Baker, knocked the Republican incumbent in a statement Wednesday, saying the the party is “turning a new page.”

“Our party remains committed to the America-First agenda advocated by President Donald J. Trump, and it’s clear to me that Charlie Baker was shaken by President Trump’s endorsement of another Republican candidate in Geoff Diehl,” Lyons said.

“Our party remains committed to the strong conservative values of freedom, individual liberty, and personal responsibility. We look forward to working with President Trump as we continue to rebuild the Massachusetts Republican Party.”

More often than not Wednesday hypothetical candidates quickly tamped down talk they’d run. An adviser to former representative Joseph P. Kennedy III said the Democrat “(still) has no plans to run for Governor next year.” Another name political watchers tossed out was Joshua Kraft, son of the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the president of Kraft Family Philanthropies. Kraft said in a brief phone interview Wednesday that he is not considering a bid for governor.

“Oh God no. My course is set for a while,” Bob Rivers, the chairman and CEO of Eastern Bank said with a laugh Wednesday when asked if he’s looking at the race. “I’m sure like everybody, I’m very surprised [by Baker’s decision]. I think really a third term was there for the taking for the governor if he wanted it. … It’s a double surprise with really the lieutenant governor’s decision [being] more surprising than the governor’s.”

Other statewide races already are crowded or unsettled. The lieutenant governor’s field includes three declared candidates: state Representative Tami Gouveia, a two-term Democrat from Acton; state Senator Adam G. Hinds, a three-term Democrat from Pittsfield; and Bret Bero, a Boston businessman and Babson College lecturer, have already announced they’re pursuing a seat that, despite being state government’s No. 2 perch, carries few technical responsibilities.

Scott Donohue, a Melrose Democrat, has also filed paperwork with campaign finance officials indicating he’s running for lieutenant governor.

Should Healey seek the governor’s office, or forgo reelection totally, a burgeoning field awaits for attorney general.

Quentin Palfrey, Massachusetts Democrats’ 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor and an attorney who has served in the Biden administration, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a Brookline labor attorney and one-time US Senate candidate, are both weighing Democratic bids should the seat open up.

State Senator Eric P. Lesser — a Harvard Law graduate, Longmeadow Democrat, and Obama White House alum — is also viewed within party circles as a potential candidate.

Massachusetts’ three other constitutional offices also remain somewhat unsettled. Secretary of State William F. Galvin has not said whether he’ll seek an eighth term, though he indicated he intends to make a decision soon.

“I clearly enjoy what I do and I still believe I have a lot of things to get done,” the Brighton Democrat told the Globe in a recent interview. “And I believe I’ve demonstrated the ability to do them.”

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, a Brookline Democrat, has not publicly said whether she’ll seek a third term. A person close to her said Wednesday that she is still considering whether to seek reelection, though she is not currently eyeing any other seats.

A Democratic primary has already formed for the open state auditor seat, between state Senator Diana DiZoglio of Methuen and Chris Dempsey, a transportation advocate. State Auditor Suzanne Bump has previously said she would not seek a fourth term in office.

Danny McDonald and Victoria McGrane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

