The salon recently posted a video on TikTok that shows security camera footage of the man spray painting over part of the mural.

It happened at HAIR by Christine & Co. on Highland Avenue, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who did it.

A “Black Lives Matter” mural at a hair salon in Somerville was vandalized the day after Thanksgiving.

“Please like, share & comment so that we can identify this guy!” the salon wrote in the TikTok post. “In broad Daylight! Happened November 26th at 11:01! The world needs more love and less of this!”

The salon also posted about the vandalism on Facebook.

“To the idiotic human who decided to vandalize our wings…. We have cameras directly face level!” the post said. “Cannot wait to send your face to the detective! There is no place for racism in our community! Terrible!”

Somerville Police Captain Jeff DiGregorio confirmed that the vandalism was reported to police and said it is “an active investigation.”

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is urged to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 ext. 7232.





