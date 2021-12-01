Boston police are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect of an armed robbery in a South Boston convenience store last month.
A man flashed a gun and demanded cash from the register of the store at 735 East 6th St. around 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said in a statement Wednesday.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a black baseball cap, a black and gray striped hoodie, gray sweatpants, and red sneakers.
The robbery remains under investigation by Boston police.
Anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4742. People can also send anonymous tips by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.