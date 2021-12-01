Morrissey wrote in the letter that Homen was involved in “a domestic altercation” with a resident of the Braintree Village apartment complex located on McCusker Drive in Braintree, and that the woman called 911 at 12:44 p.m. on June 4 to report she had been “physically assaulted.”

Braintree police were legally justified when they returned gunfire from 34-year-old Andrew Homen, who allegedly shot two officers and mortally wounded a police dog before he was fatally struck by police rounds on June 4, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Homen, Morrissey wrote, had “physically and verbally assaulted the victim, attempted to choke her, and held a gun to her head during a domestic dispute.” Homen fled the apartment when he realized the woman had called 911, Morrissey wrote.

He said Homen exited the apartment and entered a heavily wooded area near the complex bordered by MBTA Commuter Rail tracks and Commercial Street. Morrissey said the woman told police Homen had two firearms with him when he fled the residence.

Police, Morrissey wrote, immediately locked down the nearby East Middle Junior High School as a precaution and later tracked Homen to a wooded area in the rear of the Braintree Village complex.

Braintree Officer Bill Cushing and K-9 police dog Kitt, along with Braintree Officers Richard Seibert and Matthew Donaghue, had a violent encounter with Homen that ultimately claimed his life and resulted in two of the officers suffering severe injuries, according to Morrissey’s letter.

“K-9 Kitt approached an area where Homen was seen behind a rock area and advised to show his hands and come out,” Morrissey wrote. “Suddenly and without warning, Homen began firing his weapon as K-9 Kitt advanced on his position.”

Advertisement

The letter said Kitt “was mortally wounded by the first rounds of gunfire, and Braintree Officers Cushing and Donaghue were wounded while exchanging gunfire with Homen. Officer Seibert also fired rounds from his patrol rifle during the exchange.”

Morrissey wrote that Homen “fired his weapon first and was also struck numerous times by bullets from the Braintree police who returned fire. Braintree Police returned fire after being fired upon, without warning, in response to their verbal commands.”

The letter said Homen was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, and that Donaghue and Cushing were treated for “extensive” gunshot injuries.

Morrissey wrote that he was basing his finding that the police use of force was “objectively reasonable and justified” on multiple factors, including law enforcement interviews, video footage, recordings, and accounts from civilian witnesses.

“I find that Homen was involved in a series of violent crimes and presented an immediate threat to the officers or others, including the children in the East Middle School,” Morrissey wrote. “I also find that Homen fled, was armed, and was actively resisting arrest, failed to follow instructions to disarm himself or show his hands when requested to, was attempting to evade arrest by flight into the adjacent wooded area and discharged his weapon at the police and K-9 Kitt.”

Morrissey concluded his letter by writing that the officers were ”justified in their use of force in the performance and execution of their duties when they returned fire on the armed Andrew Homen on June 4, 2021 in the town of Braintree.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.