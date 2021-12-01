The news came after weeks of vocal protests by parents at the Sumner, Blackstone, and Mendell elementary schools. The campuses initially were left out of the district’s plans to receive new sixth grade classes as the the middle schools where their students were guaranteed spots were slated to close. The impending closures of Irving and Timilty middle schools left fifth graders at those three elementary schools in a lurch in recent weeks, with parents scrambling to figure out where their children would end up next school year.

In an about-face, Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced Wednesday her commitment to add sixth grade to three elementary schools for the fall of 2022.

But on Wednesday, Cassellius said the district had changed its plan.

“While we can commit to a 6th grade for each school, we are still in the process of finalizing exactly what it will look like for each school,” Cassellius said in an email to parents. “We will work together with your community to bring an option or a few options to you before presenting the final solutions to the School Committee on December 15, but I can say today that there will be a 6th grade at your school next year.”

Cassellius said she hoped her pledge gave families “the peace of mind needed for school selection for next year.” She said she planned to address the issue at Wednesday night’s Boston School Committee meeting.

Parents at the three schools praised the decision, saying they felt relieved their students had more clarity on their futures. They were also happy their schools would now be less likely to suffer from underenrollment as they feared that parents of incoming kindergartners would choose schools with sixth grades. Such a drop in enrollment could equate to less funding for the campuses.

“This is a really good step forward,” said Rachel Young, a mother of a Sumner second-grader and a member of the school’s parent council. “One of our biggest fears was that our enrollment was just gonna plummet because we’d then become the least desirable school in our neighborhood. ... We would have been looking at crazy budget cuts.”

Young said she hopes the district collaborates with parents to find solutions for adding sixth grades to the schools — it will be a “herculean task” and parents want to help. In her email to families, Cassellius vowed to work with them to finalize plans.

“I hope that they’re not going to try to do something that’s just the easiest option — I hope they go with the most equitable option that makes the most sense for the population they’re serving,” Young said. “That’s why I hope they reach out to us in crafting that solution.”

The district has announced plans to close all middle schools eventually due to years of falling enrollment and a belief that students do better academically when they experience fewer school transitions. The district plans for all students to ultimately attend elementary schools that end in sixth grade or eighth grade, or secondary schools that start in seventh grade or ninth grade.

Mayor Michelle Wu, whose two children attend the Sumner School, has previously pledged to bring transparency to the school closure process by “moving quickly to give families the information and predictability that they need.”

A district spokeswoman said it was unclear when the Boston School Committee would vote on the proposal, but the conversation, including potential solutions and more tails, would continue at the meeting on Dec. 15.

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.