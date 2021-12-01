With the recent news that children who have developmental delays are being put on waitlists for critical Early Intervention services, this is one issue that Rhode Island can and must address immediately. Despite the long list of issues we have, here there is simply no time left to wait.

The $1.1 billion Rhode Island received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gives our state an opportunity that we’ve never had before, and may not see again. Our state faces critical challenges from housing, to lack of access to health care, to a human services sector decimated by a workforce crisis. Certainly any appropriation of funding of this magnitude deserves a comprehensive process that provides transparency, public input, and long-term planning to ensure a sustainable response to these issues. However, the need of our state’s policymakers to be strategic and deliberate must be balanced against our duty to act with urgency.

This crisis — like so many others — didn’t happen overnight. Across the health and human services field, the impact of COVID-19 has only worsened pre-existing problems. Many direct care workers, who we were rightfully quick to call heroes during the pandemic, receive wages far less than the essential nature of their work.. Early Intervention providers working with children are often paid between $13 and $16 an hour. The challenging physical, mental and emotional demands of this work does not align with their rate of pay. As a result, many qualified professionals simply can’t afford to work these positions. But we can afford to change that.

When the General Assembly reconvenes next month, we must not only move to quickly fund Early Intervention services, but work to develop a permanent fix to this crisis so no child in need of services is ever denied timely support again. In the meantime, Governor Dan McKee should immediately appropriate a sizable portion of the recently discovered $24.5 million in remaining CARES Act money to recruit, retain, and stabilize the direct care provider workforce. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services should release the funding in a flexible manner to provide Early Intervention agencies the latitude to use the funding to retain those currently employed, and rapidly hire new care providers. It’s imperative that the funding reach direct care workers as soon as possible.

Immediate funding is not a guarantee that we will solve the crisis, but inaction is guaranteed to cause further harm to some of our most-vulnerable children. According to the state’s department of Health and Human Services, three children were put on a waiting list on Nov. 24; by Nov. 29, according to the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island, there were 17. By Dec. 1, the list had grown to at least 38, CPN said.

For these children, every day of being denied services counts. The sooner children with developmental disabilities are able to receive services, the better likelihood of their developmental improvement, and the less likely they will need significant (and expensive) publicly funded services for the rest of their lives.

Throwing more money at a challenge is not always the right solution. But in this case — where the Medicaid reimbursement rate for this service has not been raised since 2002 — it is. We must not repeat the penny-wise, pound-foolish policymaking of the past that has helped bring us to this point. It is simply unconscionable not to act urgently with the resources that we have available.

The $1.1 billion our state has from the American Rescue Plan Act offers us some sense of a silver lining from COVID-19. Through the pain, loss, and devastation so many have felt, we can commit to not only building back better, but to do better for our society’s most vulnerable. I can think of no more worthy group for our investment than children with disabilities.

Representative Brandon Potter represents House District 16 in Cranston, and serves on the House Committees for Health and Human Services, and Corporations.