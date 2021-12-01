“It’s a widespread idea in Western societies that as we get older, it’s normal to slow down, do less, and retire,” said Harvard evolutionary biologist Daniel E. Lieberman, lead author of the study, in the Gazette story published Nov. 22. “Our message is the reverse: As we get older, it becomes even more important to stay physically active.”

A new study from researchers at Harvard University has found that exercising later in life may help stave off chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers, the school said in the Harvard Gazette , an official university publication.

The article said the researchers, whose findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, or PNAS, “hypothesize” that humans have evolved to keep physically active as they age, and that doing so allocates energy to processes that slow the body’s gradual deterioration.

“This guards against chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers,” the Gazette article said.

The study showed that in addition to burning calories, physical activity’s also physiologically stressful, and the stress damages the body at the molecular, cellular, and tissue levels, according to the article. However, the study found the body responds to the damage with a “build back stronger” bent, the article said, with cellular and DNA repair processes shown to lower the risk of diabetes, obesity, cancer, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, and depression, according to the article.

“The key take-home point is that because we evolved to be active throughout our lives, our bodies need physical activity to age well,” Lieberman told the Gazette. “In the past, daily physical activity was necessary in order to survive, but today we have to choose to exercise, that is to do voluntary physical activity for the sake of health and fitness.”

Lieberman stressed that the activity level needn’t be extreme to be effective.

“The key is to do something, and to try to make it enjoyable so you’ll keep doing it,” Lieberman told the Gazette. “The good news is that you don’t need to be as active as a hunter-gatherer. Even small amounts of physical activity — just 10 or 20 minutes a day —substantially lower your risk of mortality.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.