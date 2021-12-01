“Because a final conclusion is likely some time away, we wanted to reassure the community that our painstaking investigation has not revealed any signs that the fire was suspicious or malicious in nature,” Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn said in the statement.

The findings, released in a statement by investigators with the state fire marshal’s office and the Longmeadow Fire Department, indicate that the fire was not set purposefully, though its exact cause has yet to be determined.

The four-alarm blaze that tore through a Longmeadow shopping complex and destroyed six businesses last week appears to have sparked accidentally in an attic space shared by two shops, fire officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the Maple Center Shopping Center early on Nov. 23, around 6:15 a.m., when the first inklings of flames were detected there. By the time emergency crews could respond, the building was engulfed, flames coming through the roof and ultimately decimating six businesses. It took more than 7,000 gallons of water per minute to extinguish the blaze.

Photos posted to Facebook after the fire show parts of the plaza almost entirely hollowed out and debris littering the ground.

Town Manager Lyn Simmons told the Globe last week that the businesses combined employ a total of 74 people.

Investigators have determined that the flames started in a “void space” above the Bottle Shop and Armata’s Market, and video shows them spreading unnoticed for several minutes before the first 911 call, the statement said.

What’s more, the plaza did not have a sprinkler or full alarm system because it was constructed in 1960, and buildings are only required to adhere to fire codes that were in place when they were built.

A shopping plaza in Longmeadow was decimated by a fire last week. Town of Longmeadow

“The building, due to its age, was not required to have a fire sprinkler system or a full alarm system,” the statement said. “Both would have helped to reduce the damage this fire caused.”

The shopping plaza is typically abuzz with holiday shoppers this time of year, and a GoFundMe “to help the businesses and employees impacted by this tragic loss” has raised more than $48,000.

Armata’s Market is a longtime tenant of the plaza, and fire and town officials last week said its destruction was devastating. The market typically distributes hundreds of turkeys each year for Thanksgiving. Some orders were still fulfilled this year via curbside pickup.

“While we have had a difficult week, this Thanksgiving we are so very thankful for our community,” a post on the market’s Facebook page said. “The love and support has been overwhelming to say the least.”

Cleanup efforts are expected to begin soon.

The investigation into the fire is “extremely complex” given the extent of the damage to the plaza, the statement said, and may not be completed for several weeks.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.