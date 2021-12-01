Pierre, the statement said, came to the attention of law enforcement around 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a shots fired call indicating that two people had “fled the scene on a scooter in the area of Walk Hill Street and Canterbury Street” in Roslindale.

Boston police in a statement identified the man as Eryne Pierre. It wasn’t clear if he’d hired lawyer.

A 20-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly fled a crime scene on a scooter that crashed in Roslindale, prompting the man to sprint away on foot and allegedly toss a gun before he was apprehended, police said.

The officers, police said, spotted two males, one of whom was later identified as Pierre, on a scooter in the area of Ferndale and Norfolk streets.

Police activated their sirens in an effort to pull the scooter over, authorities said, but the scooter wouldn’t stop until it collided with a parked car at the corner of Talbot Avenue and Bernard Street. Then the scooter passenger, later identified as Pierre, allegedly fled again, this time on foot, according to the statement.

Officers, the statement said, saw Pierre “running with a firearm in his right hand and then observed him throw the firearm over a fence on Kerwin Street. Officers apprehended [Pierre] ... and recovered the firearm which was determined to be a loaded Glock 43 with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.”

The driver of the scooter managed to escape, police said.

Pierre now faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.

