Reilly runs the Newton Nomadic Theater, an organization that puts on shows in unorthodox venues: living rooms, libraries, or in this case a historic Newton mansion. It’s been a year since their last event, Reilly said, as their penchant for smaller, more intimate venues did not work well with coronavirus protocols. But after driving down to Cape Cod to see Joanne Callum Powers’ one woman show “Miss Delta Township,” Reilly said he decided to bring the theater back.

“I can’t tell you how happy we are to be back on stage,” Reilly said.

Jerry Reilly sat stage right in the Nathaniel Allen House’s old carriage barn flipping through a script filled with “all the cues for the sounds and the lights.” He grabbed a microphone and stepped in front of the audience of around 40, who filled the mixed and matched folding chairs he had set up beforehand, to introduce the afternoon’s performance.

Reilly said he heard about Powers’ play from a mutual friend, and though he took the advice “with a grain of salt,” he made the trek to the Cape Rep Theatre Oct. 2 to see Powers perform. Reilly said he spoke with Powers the next day, and they started making plans to bring the show to Newton.

A few weeks later, Reilly announced a three-day run of “Miss Delta Township” with 40 tickets per performance. The turnout was “heartening,” Reilly said, and “people are starved” for music and theater.

“We sold out within 48 hours,” Reilly said.

Reilly partnered with the Newton Cultural Alliance to host the play in the recently restored Nathaniel Allen House at 35 Webster St., West Newton, which the organization purchased in 2012.

Adrienne Hartzell Knudsen, the managing director of the Newton Cultural Alliance, said the Allen House “was literally falling to the ground” when the Newton Cultural Alliance bought it, but it’s since become a performing arts center for the Newton community.

“I hope we might have some jazz weekends,” Knudsen said. “We have chamber music, we have two orchestras and a chorus. They’re rehearsing here every week.”

Knudsen said while she looks forward to adding more events to the house’s already “robust” schedule, she’s still vigilant with pandemic safety.

“We’re pretty conscious of not wanting to be a super spreader place,” Knudsen said.

Sure enough, during the weekend’s shows some members of the audience rushed home to grab their vaccination cards after initially being denied entry to the play.

While Reilly and Knudsen worked on organizing the event, Powers prepared for her performance.

Powers, a dancer and playwright, said she began working on “Miss Delta Township” two years ago as a memoir before deciding to write it as a one-woman show.

“It’s a lot about my life,” Powers said, “and the things that went into that transition in my life where I was trying to accept the life I had instead of the one I actually wanted.”

Powers said she finished the play in June. She pitched it to the Cape Rep Theatre, an organization she’d worked closely with before, and they premiered the show in September.

“The run was really fun,” Powers said. “I live in a small town, and so the audience was really my friends that showed up, and I think they liked me before I even walked out on stage.”

During the final weekend of her run at the Cape Rep Theatre, Powers met Jerry Reilly.

“He came and really liked it, and just on the spot said, ‘Come on, let’s go,’” Powers said.

Powers said she ran through the show every day in preparation for performing in Newton where the audience wouldn’t know her as well.

“I’m comfortable, I have it down, I’m going to have fun,” Powers said in an interview two days before her first performance in Newton.

The Newton Nomadic Theater hosted three shows of “Miss Delta Township” from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, and each sold out.

“I really relaxed into it,” Powers said after her final performance. “I felt embraced by the audience and it felt great.”

Wally Higgins, a local Newton resident who attended Nov. 7, said he enjoyed the play.

“My immediate reaction is she’s got incredible talent and courage,” Higgins said. “To stand up there telling your story, you’re creating a narrative out of your life, out of your family history, that takes courage.”

Reilly said after seeing the reaction from the audience, he decided to add another run of “Miss Delta Township” two weeks later.

“We were testing the waters to see whether people would come to an indoor show,” Reilly said. “We realized there’s lots more audience to come.”

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.