Kathleen Kouril Grieser, vice president of the Bullough’s Pond Association, said they urged the city to reconsider the previous firm in order to protect Laundry Brook Forest. She said the association is “cautiously optimistic” about the new plans for the dam.

In July, the city brought on GEI Consultants to continue with the design phase of the dam following community backlash about a previous proposal to use concrete and riprap on forested areas. The design phase is expected to cost about $138,620, according to a City Council meeting on Sept. 22.

The city of Newton has selected an engineering firm to start designs on the rehabilitation of Bullough’s Pond Dam, which the state had found to be in “poor condition” and “structurally deficient,” urging the city to repair it by January 2020.

“It’s a place where people come to take in nature, and heal through nature,” Grieser said. “That would all be lost if we lost the trees. The trees and the water together are what make this place so precious.”

Woburn-based GEI consultants are expected to collaborate with members of the Bullough’s Pond Association and other “concerned citizens” throughout the upcoming design process, according to a city announcement.

“We’re fully confident that they have the technical expertise to do this, we just want to make sure that they prioritize the natural environment and the tremendous historic importance of this dam and its recreational value to the community,” Grieser said.

The Department of Public Works will invite representatives from the Bullough’s Pond Association and other involved community groups to site meetings throughout the dam’s design process, Newton Commissioner of Public Works James McGonagle said in an e-mail.

Emily Norton, councilor for Ward 2, said the future involvement of the Bullough’s Pond Association in the project will be a way for the public to be more engaged as it develops.

“It’s a good reminder that even though it can slow things down to involve the public, we often, if not always, end up with a better result,” Norton said in an interview.

The design process is expected to take at least a year to complete, though environmental permitting for the rehabilitation might cause a delay, McGonagle said in an e-mail.

The contract between GEI and the city is currently being routed for signatures and the design work will begin when it is signed by all parties, likely in early January, said Newton City Engineer Louis Taverna in an e-mail.

Personnel from the Newton Department of Works currently monitor the condition of the dam during rain events, McGonagle said.

“Once the consulting engineers are awarded a contract, inspections of the dam in its existing condition will continue,” he said. “The dam experienced no issues during the heavy rains of September 2021.”

Taverna said nothing significant happened to the dam structure since October of this year.

Catharine Wells, a resident of Newton who has lived close to the dam for 25 years, said previous projects at the pond have proven “there are ways to work this out that don’t involve destroying the environment.”

“My bottom line is they should not go cutting a lot of trees down there, I don’t see any reason why they have to,” she said.

Colin Boyd can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.