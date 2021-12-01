But in the past year, more than half of the transmitters have stopped working as batteries in the devices fail prematurely, according to Jim McGonagle, the city’s public works commissioner.

The city uses meter transmission units, which are installed on an exterior wall of every water customer in Newton, to provide usage data directly to the city’s billing department.

Newton officials are working to restore part of its water billing system following a widespread failure of transmitters used to share customers’ water usage data with the city, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

The citywide system of transmitters, which were installed from 2010 through 2012, originally had an estimated lifetime of 20 years, according to the city.

Advertisement

The system also allowed the city to collect water billing data without having to send workers out to read every meter in the city, McGonagle said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Now, city workers are fanning out across Newton to check the transmitter on each property. Malfunctioning units will be removed and replaced, according to the city.

The problem also is forcing the city to send out estimated water bills to affected customers, according to McGonagle. The bills are computer generated and are based on a customer’s previous usage during “like periods” over the past four years.

The issue does not affect the water meters themselves, which continue to operate correctly, according to the city.

Customers who believe their water bill seems higher than normal also can choose to read their water meter and send the usage information directly to the city. Officials will adjust the water bill accordingly, according to the public works department.

Instructions on how to collect and share that information is available on the city’s website, newtonma.gov. (Search for “estimated water bills.”)

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, in a statement, asked for people’s cooperation as the city works to repair the problem. Estimated bills that are sent out to customers will be clearly marked as estimates, she said.

Advertisement

“We encourage everyone to read their meter and send in the actual meter reading to our Water Billing Department. We do apologize for the inconvenience,” Fuller said.

Mueller Systems, which purchased the original manufacturer of the transmitters, has recently committed to the replacement and installation of the failed units over the next six months at the company’s expense, according to McGonagle.

Mueller Systems, with offices located in Georgia and North Carolina, did not immediately respond to questions.

Fuller, in her statement, said the pandemic has created supply chain problems that have backlogged the shipment of replacement transmitters.

Fuller said the city is continuing to replace the devices as it receives them from Mueller.

“We have included the Law Department in an effort to take action to expedite delivery” of replacements, Fuller said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.