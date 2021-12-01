One resident was injured when fire broke out in her fourth floor apartment in Brighton early Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of dozens in the Boston Housing Authority high rise building that houses elderly and disabled residents.
In a series of tweets on its official account, the Boston Fire Department reported the fire was discovered around 4 a.m. inside a fourth-floor apartment. The resident was rushed to an unidentified Boston hospital for treatment.
Firefighters located “the resident and [brought] her down to safety. They also closed the door to control the fire, and kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments,” the department tweeted.
No other injuries were reported.
Companies did a great job under extreme conditions , heavy smoke and fire , they were able to find the resident and bring her down to safety. They also closed the door to control the fire , and kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments . pic.twitter.com/S21E2ncRpC— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 1, 2021
Heavy smoke conditions inside the building forced the evacuation of the fourth through sixth floors and the response grew to three alarms. Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey arrived on scene and took command, the department said.
About 40 residents were evacuated from the BHA building.
The Fire is knocked down from the 3 alarm fire in Brighton, companies are in the process of venting the heavy smoke from the building and overhauling .The residents on the lower floors who are not affected by the fire are sheltered in place . All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/uYiUpgL4wM— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 1, 2021
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
