One resident was injured when fire broke out in her fourth floor apartment in Brighton early Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of dozens in the Boston Housing Authority high rise building that houses elderly and disabled residents.

In a series of tweets on its official account, the Boston Fire Department reported the fire was discovered around 4 a.m. inside a fourth-floor apartment. The resident was rushed to an unidentified Boston hospital for treatment.

Firefighters located “the resident and [brought] her down to safety. They also closed the door to control the fire, and kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments,” the department tweeted.

No other injuries were reported.


Heavy smoke conditions inside the building forced the evacuation of the fourth through sixth floors and the response grew to three alarms. Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey arrived on scene and took command, the department said.

About 40 residents were evacuated from the BHA building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

