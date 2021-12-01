Trained as a scientist, the North Carolina artist often centers Black women in her murals with a celestial vibe. Her work is vivid, layered, and paints an afrofuture as soulful and poetic as an Octavia Butler novel.

Georgie Nakima is painting space, of this world and out of it, too.

In Providence, on a wall 35 feet tall and 110 feet wide on the George C. Arnold building, you can’t miss the bold and bright “Salt Water” mural of two Black women. Think Hippolyta’s intergalactic journey of self, dimensions, and time in “Lovecraft Country.”

“The two women are representing duality and a level of sisterhood, but they are placed in a night sky. It alludes to creative energy and destructive energy. What wins? Creative energy is the most resilient form of energy,” Nakima said. “I hope when Black New Englanders see this work they see a reflection of themselves and feel empowered and seen.”

From North Carolina to Detroit to Rhode Island, Nakima is painting her way across the country, making sure Black stories make their mark.

Advertisement

"Salt Water" by muralist Georgie Nakima in Providence. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

I feel like as a Black artist who is also a woman, I didn’t choose the cards I was dealt. Just existing in my body is a radical thing when you are constantly coaxed to conform. I decided to make my art about having very creative dialogue about things that are harder to digest. As Black artists, we don’t have the luxury of creating pretty wall art. It’s beautiful but it also has a message to it, a sonnet attached to it that is very ancestral and that’s ultimately acknowledging something, uncovering something, or healing something. My life’s mission is to just continue this work and build visual narratives that don’t shy away from what’s real and what’s true and also uplift us and carry us into a place of joy.

Advertisement

What is Black Joy?

Having room to be creative and free. I think of Black liberation. I think of sovereignty, about us getting free.

When did you fall in love with making art?

Art is kind of like another language. It’s like my first language. I never have known myself to not love art.

I think art has Black people and Black people have art, it’s second nature. We are a people that breathe art. I think our stories are transcended through art and it heals not only our own bodies, but the ancestral bodies that carried us. I think it’s very much a tool we leverage not only in pop culture, but just in how we carry ourselves in our style. It’s very effortless.

Coming from The South and creating art in New England:

I am a big fan of coastal cities — anywhere near the ocean where you can smell the saltwater is home for me. Honestly, I think it’s really awesome here. I love being here and every window has a Black Lives Matter, Black Trans Lives Matter, decolonize your mind messaging. It’s small but I do think it is a testament to a city that is trying. I can tell something is happening here and that’s more than I can say for other places.

Follow Georgie Nakima: @gardenofjourney.









Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.