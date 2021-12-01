This $31 million in funding is the largest round of awards made through the Building Homes Rhode Island (BHRI) program since the program’s inception in 2006, according to the governor’s office.

PROVIDENCE — The McKee administration’s Housing Resources Commission has approved nearly $31 million in funds for 23 affordable housing projects in Rhode Island. These funds will be used to produce and preserve more than 600 units of affordable housing in 13 cities and towns in the state, after it garnered approval from the state’s Housing Resources Commission.

“This announcement represents the largest single-year state affordable housing investment in memory,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said in a statement sent by his office. “Housing is a top priority for the McKee-Matos administration and the General Assembly, and that is reflected in the significant actions taken today. There is much more to do, but this is a major step forward.”

BHRI is a state-funded initiative of the Housing Resources Commission that focuses on creating and preserving rental units for those making up to 80 percent Area Medium Income, or AMI. It also works on homeownership projects for those who make up to 120 percent AMI.

Advertisement

Christine Hunsinger, the chief strategy and innovation officer at Rhode Island Housing, told the Globe that construction on some of the projects is already underway where additional funds were necessary to help pay for the rising costs of materials. Other projects won’t begin until sometime next year.

“These awards represent historic funding to tackle our housing crisis and keep Rhode Islanders in safe, affordable and stable housing. This investment has never been more crucial,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement sent by his office.

At a press conference on Wednesday, McKee said that he “recognizes that more needs to be done.”

The projects are funded through a $50 million allocation from the housing and community revitalization bond that was approved by voters in March.

Advertisement

“Each dollar of BHRI funds invested leverages additional investments, which create significant economic benefits for the state and serve as an engine for growth, employment and spending on local goods and services,” said Carol Ventura, executive director of Rhode Island Housing.

Here are some of the projects supported by the funds: