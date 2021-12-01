“We are converting the Crush COVID app into a more comprehensive health app. Rather than a passport, it is more a Health Smart Card,” said Wendelken in an email to the Globe.

The app will include a QR code that can be scanned to confirm that the individual is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island plans to release a proof-of-vaccination passport program in the form of an app, staff members in the governor’s office told the Globe on Wednesday.

He said the app will allow users to store information such as their COVID-19 vaccination history or test results, similarly to the state-developed site portal.ri.gov. He said the app will also allow Rhode Island’s vaccination status be recognized across the country.

It is unclear when the app will be released, though administration officials said it was expected “soon.”

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker confirmed that Massachusetts will also be rolling out a vaccine passport. He said he does not plan to make it a requirement for people to carry them to work, travel, or shop.

The issue of vaccine passports has divided many of Rhode Island’s elected officials throughout the past year.

“This policy is divisive & will further marginalize those with conscientious objections and create a class system that limits the freedoms, opportunities and movements of our friends and neighbors,” wrote Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, on Twitter Wednesday.

Representative David Place, a conservative Republican from Burrillville, introduced a bill in May that would prohibit vaccine passports in Rhode Island. The bill did not pass.

“There shouldn’t be a pre-requisite to walk around or get on a RIPTA bus,” he told the Globe at the time. He said that the COVID-19 vaccine, which was not yet fully approved by the FDA at the time, should not be mandatory to walk into a business, go to school, or go to work.

It’s unclear how the Rhode Island passport app will be used.

“This will just be an option. It is not tied to any requirement,” said Wendelken.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.