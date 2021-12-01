Randal Edgar, spokesman for the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, could not immediately say how the hospital was able to start following the rule that unvaccinated workers couldn’t even enter licensed health care facilities. At last check in mid-November, the hospital had five partially vaccinated and five unvaccinated workers . It’s unclear whether those workers were persuaded to get the vaccine or replaced by vaccinated workers; the said described it as a combination of both.

Eleanor Slater Hospital was the last hospital in the state still using unvaccinated workers, but that is no longer the case after a worker who needed one more shot provided proof of vaccination, according to a spokesman for the hospital’s parent agency.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s state-run hospital said Wednesday that all of its staff are now vaccinated, two months after the rule mandating full compliance went into effect.

Governor Dan McKee had said people who refused to get the vaccine in the state’s two health care facilities could be transferred to other parts of the state government, rather than being fired — not as a guarantee, but as an option. The other health care facility is the Veterans Home nursing home in Bristol, which has been in compliance with the rules.

The use of unvaccinated workers at Eleanor Slater Hospital, which serves patients with a variety of mental and physical illnesses across its campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, stirred concern among patients’ families.

Mary Sicco, whose husband Mike has ALS and is on a ventilator in the hospital’s Regan unit, said Wednesday that the news was a positive development, but the two months of noncompliance had consequences. The hospital had to close to visitation twice, once in Burrillville and once at the Regan unit in Cranston, because of positive COVID-19 cases. The Cranston closure stretched past Thanksgiving, Sicco said. Sicco said video-chat visits were provided on Thanksgiving on her husband’s unit after she asked for it.

“The lack of sensitivity toward families by hospital administration continues,” Sicco said.

Visitation opened again Saturday, Sicco said.

The state Department of Health’s rules went into effect Oct. 1, mandating that everyone working in a health care facility get vaccinated against COVID-19. It also applies to health care providers outside of facility settings. The rules give medical exemptions, but not religious ones, and don’t allow workers to opt for frequent virus testing instead of getting shots. Facing a potential staffing crunch, the Department of Health said before the rule went into effect that health care facilities would have 30 days to replace unvaccinated workers with vaccinated ones.

Eleanor Slater Hospital was not in compliance as of that Nov. 1 date, and was one of two hospitals served with notices of violation by the Health Department. The other, Landmark Medical Center, said in early November that it placed its unvaccinated workers with “religious exemptions” that the state doesn’t recognize on leave.

Hospitals faced the possibility of fines or, as time wore on, bars on admitting patients for certain procedures. That would have been more complicated at Eleanor Slater Hospital, where some patients are ordered by courts for treatment.

The state also announced recently it would seek a new license for its Benton facility, a secure psychiatric facility for court-ordered patients involved in the criminal justice system. Now operating within Eleanor Slater Hospital, the facility would have a separate license if approved.

That’s just one step in the potential evolution of Eleanor Slater Hospital. Critics, some of them internal ones who have since left, have said parts of the hospital system operates more like a nursing home, and should be licensed like one, rather than a long-term acute care hospital. Some patients are in Eleanor Slater Hospital for decades. Local lawmakers and some patient advocates, meanwhile, have raised alarms about plans for change.

