Saugus police and firefighters were dispatched to the Dragon Island restaurant at 44 Hamilton St. at approximately 9 p.m. after a 2016 Nissan Rogue crashed into the front of the building, according to police.

An SUV crashed into a restaurant in Saugus Tuesday night.

Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene and the building inspector was called to check out the damage.

There were no injuries and no charges have been filed against the driver, according to Assistant Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.