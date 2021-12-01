Be sure to confirm details with event organizers before you go.

Holiday season shifts into high gear with holiday editions of WaterFire, Christmas tree lightings, holiday festivals, and special appearances by Mrs. Claus and Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman at events around the state. And don’t miss the chance to get a holiday picture of your pet at Roger Williams Zoo.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

A Christmas Carol

A Rhode Island tradition returns, guided by Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. This year, Trinity Rep will offer both in-person and streaming tickets to the show. In-person until Jan. 2; online Dec. 6 through Jan. 16, 2022. Trinity Repertory Company, Chace Theater, 201 Washington St., Providence. Tickets and times online. More details.

Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

The ice rink has opened to the general public for the season until March 31. Skates available to rent. 1 Goat Island, Newport, R.I., 2 to 9 p.m. More details.

Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff

The 20th season of the Nutcracker features a young protagonist celebrating the holidays with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with the Nutcracker to magical lands. Patrons must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks to the performances. All guests must be 12 years old and above. More details.

Night Lights at Blithewold’s gardens and arboretum

Custom light displays throughout the grounds, handmade bamboo ornaments, and the beauty of the Blithewold gardens and arboretum. Serving cider, hot chocolate, and hot drinks. Blithewold Mansion, gardens, and arboretum, 101 Ferry Road (Rt. 1). 5 to 7 p.m. More details.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Candlelight shopping and Christmas tree lighting in Chepachet

Local shops in the Village of Chepachat will be decorated for the season and the streets lighted with new antique street lights. Sounds of holiday music will fill the air to add to the old-fashioned ambiance of holiday shopping. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer, a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Kent Field, and shopping the first four Thursdays in December on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Holiday Small Works Show

A gallery of small works featuring Rhode Island Watercolor Society members will be on display until Dec. 23. RIWS, Slater Memorial Park, Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket, R.I. Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Friday, Dec. 3

Annual Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll

The 21st annual Candlelight Stroll with horses, village food trucks, carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a toy drive for Bewitched of Scituate Toy Drive in partnership with the Scituate Village Community Collaborative. 606 W. Greenville Rd., North Scituate, R.I., 4 to 9 p.m. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Michael Dimucci Fireside Christmas Concerts at Linden Place Mansion

Two fundraiser concerts with pianist and singer Michael DiMucci will take place at the mansion. DiMucci has performed in opera, musical theater with the Rhode Island Philharmonic and with popular jazz bands throughout Rhode Island, and is the music director, pianist, cantor, and organist at Saint Mary’s Church in Bristol, R.I., He has recorded two albums, “O Holy Night,” a classical and secular Christmas album, and “Impossible Dream,” a Broadway and classical crossover and Italian selections. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St. 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members, $10 for Colt Circle members and must be reserved in advance. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

On Display Global Interactive Performance Art Exhibition

Heidi Latsky Dance performance honoring the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities, includes a human sculpture garden, meditation and reflection. Brown RISD Hillel, 80 Brown St., Providence, R.I., 3 to 4 p.m. Free. More details.

Providence Flea Holiday Night Markets

Shop local at Farm Fresh Market Fridays in December until Christmas with a lineup of more than 75 local artisans and makers, bakers, vintage and food trucks. Rhode Island Cruisin’ Cocktails vintage camper on-site outdoors with specialty coffees and cocktails. Farm Fresh RI Market Hall, 10 Sims Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free. More details.

Open Paint + Amateur Photography Day

Meet up with artists and nature lovers. Bring a sketchpad, watercolors, and washable paints to visualize the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More details.

Saturday, Dec. 4

23rd Annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland Christmas Display and Festival

Slater Park plays host to a 30-acre Christmas display — the largest in all of Rhode Island. The display is made of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 victorian-style houses, multiple 40-foot mega trees, a read-along of the “Night Before Christmas” display, an 18-foot talking snowman, and more. Festival nights include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a miniature train ride, face painting, a hayride, and a historical Looff Carousel. Music, local dance studios, and choral entertainers. Slater Memorial Park, Pawtucket, R.I., 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission and parking. More details.

2nd Annual Hoppy Holidays

The Guild Brewery will host a festive pop-up village with more than 50 artisans and beer. The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket, R.I., Noon to 6 p.m. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

PUParazzi Holiday Photos at Carousel Village

Bring fido for holiday-themed photos of your pet in the holiday spirit. Bring your own camera. Online registration is required for this limited capacity fundraiser. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 2 to 4 p.m. More details.

Bowen’s Wharf 51st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas tree on historic Bowen’s Wharf will be illuminated again in Newport, Rhode Island. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at Bowen’s Basin by boat (weather permitting) to listen to every child’s Christmas wish. Festivities begin with Frosty the Snowman and local musicians taking the stage and leading a sing-a-long. 4 p.m. Free admission, rain or shine. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

WaterFire and toy drive

A special holiday WaterFire basin lighting and toy drive at Waterplace Park, Providence, R.I., 4:15 (sunset) to 9 p.m. More details.

Tucker’s Creek at Harmony Cafe

Tucker’s Creek, a southern rock and roll band, will play at the new Harmony Cafe location, 47 Summer St., Manville, R.I., 9 p.m. to midnight. More details.

Wreath-making class with Julie Christina

Professional floral designer Julie Christina will teach a wreath-making workshop. Materials and supplies are provided and each person will take home a custom evergreen wreath. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., 10 a.m. to noon. $70-$75. More details.

Annual Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll

The 21st annual Candlelight Stroll with horses, village food trucks, carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a toy drive for Bewitched of Scituate Toy Drive in partnership with the Scituate Village Community Collaborative. 606 W. Greenville Road, North Scituate, R.I., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Sunday, Dec. 5

23rd Annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland Christmas Display and Festival

Slater Park plays host to a 30-acre Christmas display — the largest in all of Rhode Island. The display is made of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 victorian-style houses, multiple 40-foot mega trees, a read-along of the “Night Before Christmas” display, an 18-foot talking snowman, and more. Festival nights include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a miniature train ride, face painting, a hayride, and a historical Looff Carousel. Music, local dance studios, and choral entertainers. Slater Memorial Park, Pawtucket, R.I., 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission and parking. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Monday, Dec. 6

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 9

Candlelight shopping

Local shops in the Village of Chepachat will be decorated for the season and the streets lighted with new antique street lights. Sounds of holiday music will fill the air to add to the old-fashioned ambiance of holiday shopping that includes photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer, and shopping the first four Thursdays in December on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Small Works Show

A gallery of small works featuring Rhode Island Watercolor Society members will be on display until Dec. 23. RIWS, Slater Memorial Park, Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket, R.I. Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Evergreen Centerpiece Workshop with Julie Christina

Professional floral designer Julie Christina will teach an evergreen centerpiece workshop. All materials provided. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St. $70-$75. 6 to 8 p.m. More details.

Friday, Dec. 10

Christmas in the Village Festival of Trees

North Scituate’s annual festival of trees and first annual holiday wreath decorating contest. Over 50 lighted trees and carolers roaming the streets. Santa and his No. 1 elf will be on hand, along with Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. Village Green, 554 West Greenville Road, Route 116, Silk Lane, North Scituate, R.I., More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Saturday, Dec. 11

23rd Annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland Christmas Display and Festival

Slater Park plays host to a 30-acre Christmas display — the largest in all of Rhode Island. The display is made of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 victorian-style houses, multiple 40-foot mega trees, a read-along of the “Night Before Christmas” display, an 18-foot talking snowman, and more. Festival nights include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a miniature train ride, face painting, a hayride, and a historical Loof Carousel. Music, local dance studios, and choral entertainers. Slater Memorial Park, Pawtucket, R.I., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission and parking. More details.

Christmas in the Village — Festival of Trees

North Scituate’s annual festival of trees and first annual holiday wreath decorating contest. Over 50 lighted trees and carolers roaming the streets. Santa and his No. 1 elf will be on hand, along with Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. Village Green, 554 West Greenville Road, Route 116, Silk Lane, North Scituate, R.I., More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Christmas by the sea holiday shopping

A holiday shopping event on the beach with hand crafters and artisans. North Beach Clubhouse, 79 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, R.I., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission and parking. More details.

Sunday, Dec. 12

23rd Annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland Christmas Display and Festival

Slater Park plays host to a 30-acre Christmas display — the largest in all of Rhode Island. The display is made of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 victorian-style houses, multiple 40-foot mega trees, a read-along of the “Night Before Christmas” display, an 18-foot talking snowman, and more. Festival nights include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a miniature train ride, face painting, a hayride, and a historical Looff Carousel. Music, local dance studios, and choral entertainers. Slater Memorial Park, Pawtucket, R.I., 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission and parking. More details.

Christmas in the Village — Festival of Trees

North Scituate’s annual festival of trees and first annual holiday wreath decorating contest. Over 50 lighted trees and carolers roaming the streets. Santa and his No. 1 elf will be on hand, along with Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. Village Green, 554 West Greenville Road, Route 116, Silk Lane, North Scituate, R.I., More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Christmas Festival Weekend

The 35th annual Bristol Christmas Festival will host a European-style Christmas market. Dance to music and be serenaded by carolers and other entertainers. Craft vendors, Santa Claus, and traditional holiday fare. Burnside Building, 400 Hope St., Bristol, R.I., More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Show and Sale

The annual show and sale will feature gifts, fine art, functional crafts and original designs from 65 artisans. Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 12 Exchange St., Pawtucket, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Monday, Dec. 13

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Candlelight shopping

Local shops in the Village of Chepachat will be decorated for the season and the streets lighted with new antique street lights. Sounds of holiday music will fill the air to add to the old-fashioned ambiance of holiday shopping that includes photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer, and shopping the first four Thursdays in December on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Small Works Show

A gallery of small works featuring Rhode Island Watercolor Society members will be on display until Dec. 23. RIWS, Slater Memorial Park, Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket, R.I. Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Friday, Dec. 17

International Jazz musician Greg Abate and his trio at Linden Place Mansion

Saxophonist, flutist and composer Greg Abate, bass player Paul Del Nero, and pianist Kent Hewitt are performing at the mansion. Abate has played with the Ray Charles Orchestra and the Artie Shaw Band with clarinetist Dick Johnson during the 1980s. In 2016, Abate was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. His music ranges from bop to blues. Del Nero has performed on acoustic and electric bass both nationally and internationally while touring with famous artists such as Buddy DeFranco. Hewitt is popular around Southern New England for his jazz and piano, and musical director for multiple Connecticut jazz clubs. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., 7 to 9 p.m. $15 to $20. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Holiday Small Works Show

A gallery of small works featuring Rhode Island Watercolor Society members will be on display until Dec. 23. RIWS, Slater Memorial Park, Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket, R.I. Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America Ceremony

The VFW Department of Rhode Island will be helping Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery to remember our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes. You can help by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting family and friends to attend with you. Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, R.I., Noon. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Holiday Origami Workshop

Local artist Susan Morretini will teach the Japanese art of paper folding. The class will include Christmas ornaments and mantle pieces. Perfect for ages 12 and up, beginners and intermediate origami lovers. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., Bristol, R.I., 1 to 3 p.m. $25-$30. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Monday, Dec. 20

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Candlelight shopping

Local shops in the Village of Chepachat will be decorated for the season and the streets lighted with new antique street lights. Sounds of holiday music will fill the air to add to the old-fashioned ambiance of holiday shopping that includes photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer, and shopping the first four Thursdays in December on Main Street from 5 to 10 p.m. More details.

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Night Lights at Blithewold’s gardens and arboretum

Custom light displays throughout the grounds, handmade bamboo ornaments, and the beauty of the Blithewold gardens and arboretum. Serving cider, hot chocolate, and hot drinks. Blithewold Mansion, gardens, and arboretum, 101 Ferry Road (Rt. 1). 5 to 7 p.m. More details.

Holiday Small Works Show

A gallery of small works featuring Rhode Island Watercolor Society members will be on display until Dec. 23. RIWS, Slater Memorial Park, Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket, R.I. Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More details.

Friday, Dec. 24

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Monday, Dec. 27

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Rhode Island Light show at Confreda Farms

The rustic light show on the farm will be held for the second year. The drive-through event features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays synced to your radio. Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate, R.I., 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets online or at the door. More details.

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Friday, Dec. 31

Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo’s holiday activities include an all-new light display featuring larger-than-life displays and over 1.5 million lights. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I., 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only. More details.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.